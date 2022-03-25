Global 38.9 Bn Feminine Hygiene Products Markets to 2030: Opportunities in Product Innovation & Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platforms

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature, Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global feminine hygiene products market was valued at $38.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $68.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.
Feminine hygiene products are used to maintain personal hygiene during menstruation, to clean vaginal discharge, remove unwanted hair, and keep internal body parts clean. Sanitary pads, tampons, internal cleaners & sprays, panty liners & shields, and disposable razors & blades are collectively termed as feminine hygiene products.
Moreover, these products are easily available in the market through various distribution channels including, online stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and specialty stores. Furthermore, continuous development of online stores is expected to drive the growth of the feminine hygiene products, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.
The increase in consumer awareness and literacy level for maintaining personal hygiene is a major factor that drives the growth of the female hygiene products market across the globe. Moreover, rise in number of working women population across the globe acts as a key driver for the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.
Furthermore, penetration of international brands in the untapped market has propelled the demand for these products in the market. However, health concerns due to ingredients used in conventional sanitary napkins is expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period.
Nevertheless, rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to offer immense opportunities for the market, in terms of value sales during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Multiple advantages of feminine hygiene products to augment market growth
- Rising number of working populations
- Rising number of hotels & restaurants, schools, and other businesses to augment market growth
Restraints
- Low penetration in developing regions
- Availability of counterfeit products
Opportunities
- Product Innovation
- Rapid growth of online retail platforms
Some of the major players include
- Edgewell Personal Care Company
- First Quality Enterprises
- Incorporation
- Hengan International Group Co. Limited
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kao Corporation
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Procter & Gamble Company
- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Essity Aktiebolag)
- Unicharm Corporation
- Unilever plc
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Nature
- Disposable
- Reusable
By Product Type
- Sanitary Pads
- Tampons and Menstrual Cup
- Panty liners and Shields
- Internal cleansers and Sprays
- Disposable razors and blade
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarket/hypermarket
- Pharmacy
- Online store
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Argentina
- Rest of LAMEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxjr0c
