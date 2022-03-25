Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Update

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it will be hosting its annual shareholders’ meeting both in-person and virtually, as originally announced, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Our expectation is that many of the Presidents of our portfolio companies will be attending the meeting in-person to greet our guests and to answer any questions.



For those travelling to attend the meeting, we are pleased to share that, effective April 1, 2022, fully vaccinated travellers arriving to Canada will no longer need to provide pre-entry COVID-19 test results.

Fairfax India will advise of further details on the meeting, including how to send questions in advance, in a later announcement.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.