Entourage Health Launches ‘Joints for Justice’ Retail Campaign to Raise Funds and Awareness in Support of Cannabis Amnesty

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, announced today that its Royal City Cannabis Co. (“Royal City") brand recently launched ‘RC Joints for Justice’, a retail campaign designed to support the work of Cannabis Amnesty, an independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to remedying the harms caused by decades of cannabis prohibition.



The organization pushes for equitable and evidence-based cannabis policy reform and raises awareness around inequities within the cannabis industry.

The first-of-its-kind retail program centers around the sale of 3 x 0.5 gram pre-roll packages produced by Royal City, available at the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) and participating retail outlets across the province. Proceeds of each ‘RC Joints for Justice’ sold, $1 per pre-roll or $3 per pack, goes directly to Cannabis Amnesty to help fund efforts that support the organization’s mandate, including assisting people in navigating the pardon process and advancing social equity programs.

“As long-time cannabis advocates that helped seed the Canadian cannabis market, we are proud to support Cannabis Amnesty with the launch of our ‘Joints for Justice’ campaign to help those in our communities disproportionately and unfairly impacted by cannabis convictions,” said George Scorsis, CEO and Executive Chair, Entourage. “It’s imperative that we remove social and economic barriers and that we pay homage to our patients and the growers that advocated for legalizing cannabis in the first place. We also firmly believe those who have faced negative consequences due to cannabis-related charges deserve recognition and commendation for their contributions to our industry – and we’re honoured to bring this awareness to the retail consumer.”

“Cannabis Amnesty is proud to partner with Entourage for the RC Joints for Justice initiative,” said Annamaria Enenajor, founder and Executive Director of Cannabis Amnesty. “This ground-breaking program provides an opportunity for the entire cannabis community to spark change through the cannabis they consume. The ongoing and reliable source of funding will support meaningful policy changes and allow Cannabis Amnesty to develop long-term programming in support of our mission. Joints for Justice is a testament to the opportunity that exists within the industry to harness cannabis legalization to benefit those most affected by prohibition.”

A recent report authored by the OCS and Deloitte found that Canadians want to see more support provided to communities most impacted by convictions for small personal possessions that would be considered legal today. Racialized communities in Canada have been disproportionately impacted by arrests for cannabis possession, despite similar – or lower – rates of consumption compared to non-racialized communities.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, there will be a collaborative effort to develop resources to help retailers educate consumers about the negative effects cannabis criminalization has had on individuals.

About Cannabis Amnesty

Cannabis Amnesty is a registered not-for-profit organization focused on righting the historical wrongs caused by decades of cannabis criminalization, particularly its impact on racialized communities. Since 2018, Cannabis Amnesty has been at the forefront of advocating for justice and fairness on behalf of those who continue to suffer as a result of cannabis convictions. We challenge the stigma of cannabis convictions, lobby the government on behalf of communities harmed by criminalization and champion equity within the cannabis industry. Learn more at www.cannabisamnesty.ca

Follow Cannabis Amnesty on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.



About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In 2021, Entourage acquired craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes craft brand Royal City Cannabis, Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Entourage recently announced an exclusive collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary to launch cannabis-infused beverages in Canada.

For more information, please visit us at www.entouragehealthcorp.com

Follow Entourage and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: Entourage , Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis , Starseed & Royal City Cannabis Co.

Instagram: Entourage , Color Cannabis , Saturday Cannabis , Starseed & Royal City Cannabis Co.

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:

Valter Pinto or Scott Eckstein

KCSA Strategic Communications

1-212-896-1254

entourage@kcsa.com

For Media Enquiries:

Marianella delaBarrera

SVP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-897-6644

marianella@entouragecorp.com



Annamaria Enenajor

Founder & Executive Director, Cannabis Amnesty

founder@cannabisamnesty.ca

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b0d5745-1aa6-414d-a764-0527908a1ca7