Motion2AI Announces Appointment of Two New Leaders and the Launch of MotionKit, a New IoT Device

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motion2AI today announced the appointment of Nick Costides to the Board of Directors and Scott Cubbler as Advisor, alongside the launch of an enhanced MotionKit, a new IoT device in the company's portfolio.

Costides, the former Global President of Information Technology for UPS, has led the development of technological innovations that have transformed global supply chain logistics and the transportation industry. During his tenure with UPS, Nick led the company's Digital Transformation program, was a member of the company's Venture Investment Board, Information Security and Data Privacy Council, and Technology Governance Committee. He currently serves as a board member and strategic adviser to tech companies and associations as well as community organizations.

Cubbler currently serves as President of Life Sciences & Healthcare for DHL Supply Chain in North America, where he leads the business unit's efforts to deliver the predictability and flexibility needed to drive business results for its pharmaceuticals, medical devices, clinical trials, and hospital & health services customers. He is also a member of the DHL Supply Chain North America Executive Team and North American Board.

"We are pleased to welcome Nick and Scott to Motion2AI. They both bring invaluable business experience, expertise, and leadership that will support our growth, help us serve customers more effectively, and realize new possibilities for artificial intelligence in warehouse mobility and connectivity," said Byungsoo Kim, founder and CEO, Motion2AI.

Motion2AI also recently launched an enhanced version of MotionKit, the company's Internet-of-Things-enabled AI device equipped with cameras and an impact sensor. MotionKit can be integrated into any system for inventory tracking, cycle-counting, productivity analysis, automated progress tracking, and routing optimization.

"Our new MotionKit release has enhanced features and benefits for companies using it in their warehouse operations," says Kim. "It is designed for real-time positioning, perception, and optimization and can be quickly up and running in any warehouse, with any vendor, and we look forward to seeing our customers deploy MotionKit in their operations."

Motion2AI will be showcasing MotionKit at Modex in Atlanta, Georgia, from March 28-31, 2022.

Motion2AI is an artificial intelligence company offering warehouse logistics solutions in safety, monitoring, and real-time workflow optimization. Based in Mountain View, California, Motion2AI employs colleagues worldwide and has received $16 million in funding. Current clients include CJ Logistics and LG Electronics.

