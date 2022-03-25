New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247446/?utm_source=GNW

The global small electrical appliance market is expected to grow from $117.65 billion in 2021 to $136.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $240.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.1%.



The small electrical appliances manufacturing market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of small electrical appliances. The market also consists of sales of small electric appliances and electric housewares including household-type fans (except attic fans), household-type vacuum cleaners, and other electric household-type floor care machines.



The main products of small electrical appliances are household type fans, household type vacuum cleaners, and other household type small electric appliances.A fan is an electrical appliance used for cooling.



The various types of household fans include ceiling fan, table fan, tower fan, wall mounted fan, pedestal fans, exhaust fans, and misting fans. The small electrical appliances are used for home, and commercial applications that are distributed through supermarket and hypermarkets, specialty Stores, E-Commerce and other distribution channel.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the small electrical appliances market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the small electrical appliances market.



The regions covered in the small electrical appliances market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increased electrification especially in rural areas has contributed to the growth of the small electrical appliances market in the forecast period.Electrification coupled with the rise in disposable income has boosted the demand for household type fans.



For example, in India, the percentage of rural population with access to electricity increased to 90% in 2019. The net disposable income of Per capita rose to $1,836.68 during the 2019-2020 period, exhibiting a spike of 6.8% compared to the previous period, with a growth rate of 10.0%. Rise in disposable income increased the purchasing power of the people which in turn has increased the market for small electrical appliances.



Rise in awareness about the adverse effects of high energy consumption, and the carbon footprint associated with the usage of several small electrical appliances is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period.Several factors such as increasing internet penetration led to an increase in awareness about the consumption of energy, rising cost of energy and adverse effects associated with the usage of several household appliances such as vacuum cleaners.



In 2019, European Union banned the sale of vacuum cleaners containing motors more powerful than 900W. These factors will limit the growth of the small electrical appliances.



Small electrical appliance manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers.The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology.



Energy efficient fans are designed to utilize minimum energy.Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances.



For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified ceiling fans provide cutting edge design, use latest technology and are 60% more efficient than conventional ceiling fans.



In 2021, Electrolux had acquired La Compagnie du SAV (CSAV), the main French independent service provider (ISP) specialized in repairing domestic appliances.The acquisition is fully in line with the Electrolux Group strategy to offer outstanding experiences to consumers, ensuring they get the most out of their appliances during the complete lifecycle of the product.



With this acquisition they can further strengthen their service network in France allowing them to meet the growing market demand in the after-sales service area in the best possible way.



The countries covered in the small electrical appliances market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





