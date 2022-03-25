Global Microfinance Market Report 2022: Market to Surpass $300 Billion by 2026 - Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked and Alleviate Property Propels Growth

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfinance - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Microfinance Market to Reach $304.3 Billion by 2026

The global market for Microfinance estimated at US$156.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$304.3 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% over the analysis period.

Microfinance focuses on provisioning of microloans to low-income and unemployed people who do not have access to traditional financial services. Microfinance encompasses a broad range of services including loans, savings, payment and insurance to help the unbanked population in achieving growth and becoming self-sufficient.

Following the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2016, the microfinance industry has been focusing efforts on promoting access not just to credit, but also to agriculture, health, housing, education, energy, and education.

Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for Microfinance, accounting for an estimated 42.5% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$159.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period.



The global microfinance market forecast to witness a strong growth rate in the upcoming years due to increasing number of microenterprises, government efforts to promote microfinance, and lower interest rates. Market growth is being positively influenced by the pivotal role played by microenterprises in driving economic development.

Some of the major factors supporting the market expansion are growth of SMEs and lower-income groups, including women across rural areas, their potential to maintain household and social living along with government initiatives to promote fair competition and improve the national payment system.

While efforts to serve socially marginalized individuals with quality financial services is driving growth, enhanced risk management, increasing focus on micro-insurance and initiative to raise consumer awareness are creating new growth avenues.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impact on the Microfinance Industry

Financial Difficulties Facing Microfinance Institutions Worldwide Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty

Microfinance Functioning

Key Principles Related to Microfinance

Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing

Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked and Alleviate Property Propels Growth

Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow

Borrower Mix in MFIs

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress, Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs

The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial Inclusion to Stimulate Microfinance Industry

Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership

Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review Strategies

Microfinance Presents Powerful Tool for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs to Access Capital

Microfinance Industry's Growing Role in Impact Investments and Achievement of SDGs

Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs

Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth

Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape

Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding Reach of Microfinance

Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance Institutions

Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable Financial Inclusion

Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns

Digital Technologies Shape Rural Microfinance Market

Enhancing Equity and Accessibility of Digital Microfinance for the Rural Families

Artificial Intelligence Poised to Transform the Future of Microfinance

Growing Significance of Blockchain-based Microfinance Finance

Huge SME Financing Gap Boosts Need for Blockchain-based Microfinance Solutions

Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty Alleviation in Islamic Nations

Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market, Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players

Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low Income Customers

Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance

Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions an Indication of Climate Change

Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical Significance in Financial Realm

Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism

Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model

Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs

Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry

Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review

