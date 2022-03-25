CyberVerse Presale Begins On 24th March

Prague, Czech Republic, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bid to contribute its quota to the crypto gaming world, the team at CyberVerse is pleased to announce its token sale, which begins on 24th March 2PM UTC. CyberVerse is a P2E NFT game that will revolutionize the NFT ecosystem. Users can join the world of CyberVerse, and participate in the IDO.





CyberVerse Presale

CyberVerse Presale can be joined through https://presale.CyberVerse.money . In order to participate, users must connect a supported wallet and purchase the minimum number of tokens required. The details of the pre-sale are as follow:

• HardCap: 4,000 BNB

• PreSale Price: 12,500 CBV Per 1BNB

• Launch Price: 5,000 CBV Per 1BNB

• Min Contribute: 0.05 BNB Per Wallet

• Max Contribute: 10 BNB Per Wallet

The Presale Begins From 24th March 2PM UTC.

CyberVerse Features

Explore

In the game, you will explore modern neon cities laden with mystic creatures lurking at nights. You will battle to defeat these enemies. There are in-game assets that you can take advantage of to build a strong character.

Fight

Prove to the world that you are a fighter! Become the best in your field by fighting your way to the top. Keep in mind that there's a leaderboard which displays the top-performing players. The leaderboard will reset after every quarter; this is to give every player an equal playing ground to compete.

Team up

Form a solid team or alliances with other players to defeat the monster standing on your way to be listed on the leaderboard. Create your own bases, cities, or control your own power in the CyberVerse space.

About CyberVerse

CyberVerse is a crypto play to earn game that lets you become anything. You can choose to defend an entire city, get into the control center through the created connections, open your own store and resell valuable artifacts obtained on the battlefield, become a space pirate who fights in the sky and on the ground, and everything in between. CyberVerse lets you earn as much as you want; there is no limit to the amount of money you can earn with CyberVerse.

The game is free to play and as you progress, you will gain assets. You can also purchase exclusive assets with your in-game token. The team responsible for the success of CyberVerse consists of NFT and blockchain experts and affiliation with the gaming tech giant companies. In the coming months, CEX will be listed on PancakeSwap, HotBit, Lbank, Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC, Kucoin, and FTX.

