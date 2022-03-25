Global Power Air Purifying Respirators Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2026 - Power Air Purifying Respirators Emerge as Critical Tool for Respiratory Protection

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Air Purifying Respirators - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Power Air Purifying Respirators Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2026

The global market for Power Air Purifying Respirators estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period.

Several factors such as growing air pollution and airborne diseases have been increasing the demand for air purifying respirators globally. Growing awareness among the people about the importance of safety at work environments is expected to add to market expansion. Positive government regulations with respect to employees` safety and the emergence of various infectious biohazards such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic are anticipated to increase the demand for PAPRs.



Full Face Mask, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Half Mask segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 31.2% share of the global Power Air Purifying Respirators market. The full face mask segment represents the largest category, driven by demand in the healthcare sector. The half-mask PAPR offers higher protection compared to N95 masks as they have high-efficiency filters.

Helmets, Hoods & Visors Segment to Reach $494.8 Million by 2026

Hoods, visors, and helmets are designed to fit several applications in the industrial sector. Growing oil & gas and construction industries augments demand for hoods, visors, and helmets. In the global Helmets, Hoods & Visors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$436.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $732 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $277.3 Million by 2026

The Power Air Purifying Respirators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$732 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.36% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$277.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$303.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share, owing to increased spending on health and awareness among people.

In addition, strict rules and regulations regarding the usage of air purifying respirators are also expected to augment the demand for PAPRs. Demand in Europe is expected to grow rapidly owing to growing number of respiratory risks. Growing investments in manufacturing, food & beverage, and construction sectors are likely to drive the demand for PAPRs.

Asian countries such as India and China are expected to witness substantial growth due to strict rules with respect to the health and safety of employees in several high-risk applications.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Employee Safety & Health and Government Regulations to Ensure Employee Safety to Drive Market Gains

Rise in Workplace Accidents Drives Need for Workforce Protection Devices

Workplace-Related Accidents Bring to Light Importance of PAPRs: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Stringent Regulations Continue to Promote Adoption of Respiratory Protection Equipment

OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory Protection at Industrial Facilities

Emergence of Infectious Biohazards Enhances Demand for PAPRs

Growing Risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand for Power Air Purifying Respirators

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Respiratory Protection Equipment

Microbial Contamination of PAPR during COVID-19 Outbreak

Optimizing Supply of Powered Air-Purifying Respirators for Healthcare Practitioners

Using PAPRs in Operating Room during COVID-19 Pandemic

Researchers Develop PAPR Device for COVID-19 Frontline Workers

High Risk Activities in Various Industries to Present Growth Opportunities

Oil & Gas Sector: The Hazardous Working Environment Enhances Significance of Respiratory Safety Equipment

Global Oil & Gas Demand Influence Growth Outlook in PAPR Market

PAPRs Promise to Improve Employee Safety in Mining Industry

Risk of Respiratory Silicosis to Drive Demand for PAPRs

High Risk Operating Conditions of Chemical Industry and Need for Regulatory Conformance Augurs Well for PAPR Market

PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Sectors

Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance of Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market

PAPRs Find Growing Importance in Fire Services

As Pandemic Leads to Shortage of PPEs for First Responders, Open Source Model Helps Conversion of SCBA System into PAPR Equipment

Presence of Gases & Vapors Poses Risk to Employees in Food & Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Respiratory Safety Devices

Technology Developments Focused on Developing Convenient & Integrated Respiratory Protection Products to Fuel Market Prospects

Challenges Facing PAPR Market

