Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market Report 2022: U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026

Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment Market to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period.
Air filters and filtration equipment are technology solutions specially designed to remove airborne contaminants such as dust particles, odors, molds, gases, and other toxic pollutants from surrounding environments. With applications in diversified end-use industries spanning across consumer, industrial, manufacturing to commercial and automotive sectors, air filters and filtration equipment market is immensely influenced by changes in government regulations and actions taken by green environmentalist groups to mitigate environmental concerns and issues.
Mechanical Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Phase Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.9% share of the global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2026
The Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Growing media focus on poor air quality, health-related issues, and outbreak of epidemics, and of course the current pandemic have played instrumental roles in stepping up consumer awareness, and have greatly emphasized the importance of inhaled air quality in industrial and commercial buildings, homes, and schools.
The growing magnitude of air pollution and its impact on the ecology and human health has pushed worldwide governments into taking initiatives designed to control levels of air pollution. Developments in nanotechnology as well as development of newer filter technologies in response to the continued pressure to meet the increasingly stringent environmental standards will positively influence market prospects in the near term.
Tighter air emission standards set in place by worldwide environmental agencies for the automotive industry, which ranks as a key polluter provoking regulatory bodies to tighten legislations governing emissions in this industry, and recovering global automotive production are poised to benefit the automotive air filters market in the coming years.
Electronic Filters Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
In the global Electronic Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$629.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$797 Million by the close of the analysis period.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth
- Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
- Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major Countries Worldwide
- Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
- Key WHO Facts on Asthma
- Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)
- Growing Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well
- Industrial Sector: Largest Revenue Contributor
- Rising Emphasis on Air Quality in Commercial Environments Underpins Revenue Growth
- Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical
- Whole House Air Cleaning Systems Gather Steam
- HVAC Air Filters Gain Traction amid Rising Infrastructure Spending and Growing Deployments of Air Conditioning Units
- Infrastructure Projects on Growth Trajectory Worldwide
- A Note on Current State of Air Conditioners Industry
- Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters
- Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
- Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals Opportunities in the Aftermarket
- Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Automotive Air Filters
- Persistent Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination in Food & Beverage Processing Plants Boosts Prospects
- Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas Turbine Inlet Air Filters
- Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines
- Global Gas Turbine Inlet Filter Market by Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Americas, Asia, Europe and Africa
- Relevancy of Air Quality in Nuclear Power Plants Bodes Well
- Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects
- Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Demand
- Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
- Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non-Woven Fabric Media
- Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter (PM) Emission Norms
- Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters
- Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy Growth in Demand
- Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Rise in Prominence
- Cartridge Air Filters: New Filter Media Comes to the Fore to Spur Demand
- Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air Filtration Equipment
- Filter Media Advancements Improve Overall Capabilities of Air Filtration Equipment
- Synteq(R) Filter Media and PowerCore(R) Dust Collection Technology
- NanoWave(TM): A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass
- Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development
- Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components Development
- Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters
- A Review of Select Recent Innovations in the Air Filtration Equipment Domain
- EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space Constraints
- The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution
- UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters
- HemiPleat(R) FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame Retardant Features
- Capaceon(TM) and Nanoweb(R) for Finer Separation with Reduced Energy Consumption
- OptiAir(TM) and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies
- Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde
- Ford's Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and Gaseous Pollutions
- Regulatory Environment Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Air Filtration Equipment
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
- ASHRAE IAQ Standards
- Laws for IAQ Improvement in Schools
- Criteria for Improved IAQ
- Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels
- ENERGY STAR Indoor Air Package
- A Note on Standards for Measuring Filtration Efficiency
- Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Growing Population & Urban Sprawl
- Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
- Rising Living Standards & Disposable Incomes
- Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
- Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market
- Stiff Competition from Existing Air Cleaning Technologies
- Various Air Cleaning Technologies & their Limitations
- Need for Improved Capabilities to Capture Nano-size Particles
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 197 Featured)
- 3M Company
- A.L.Filter
- AAF International
- Aerospace America Inc.
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Airex Filter Corporation
- AIRTECH Japan Ltd.
- Atlas Copco
- Blueair AB
- Bruce Air Filter Company
- Camfil Group
- Clarcor Air Filtration Products Inc.
- Clarcor Industrial Air
- Cummins Filtration
- Cummins Inc.
- Delta Filtration
- Donaldson Co. Inc.
- Filtration Group Inc.
- Filtration Systems Products Inc.
- Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
- Freudenberg Group
- GVS Group
- Koch Filter Corporation
- Lydall Inc.
- Nordic Air Filtration A/S
- Purafil Inc.
- Sogefi SpA
- Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd.
- Trion Inc.
