Semiconductor And Other Electronic Component Global Market Report 2022

The global semiconductor and other electronic component market is expected to grow from $959.88 billion in 2021 to $1,039.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1,378.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The semiconductors and other electronic components market consists of sales of semiconductors and other electronic components by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce semiconductors and other components for electronic applications. Examples of products made by these establishments are capacitors, resistors, microprocessors, bare and loaded printed circuit boards, electron tubes, electronic connectors, and computer modems.



The main types of semiconductors and other electronics are semiconductors and related devices and general electronic components.A semiconductor is a material product made mostly of silicon that conducts electricity more than an insulator like glass but less than a pure conductor like copper or aluminum.



Their conductivity and other properties can be changed by introducing impurities, a process is known as doping, to meet the specific needs of the electronic component in which they reside.The equipment is operated through online and offline modes.



The various sales channels include OEM and aftermarket that are used for automotive, manufacturing and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the semiconductor and other electronic component market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the semiconductor and other electronic component market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Semiconductor companies across the globe are seeking to enhance their competitiveness by increasing investment in green semiconductors.The trend mainly aims to reduce the energy consumption as well as limit data usage.



For instance, Samsung’s green DRAM is DDR4, which has reduced operating voltage and doubled bandwidth compared to DDR3.Samsung’s DDR4 offers 40 percent increased performance and up to 15% reduced energy consumption compared with DDR3.



The Korean tech giant is also planning to develop magneto resistive random-access memory (MRAM) and Phase-change Memory (PRAM) as next-gen green memory solutions.For instance, some of the major companies manufacturing green semiconductors include Samsung Electronics Co.



Ltd, Intel Corporation and QUALCOMM Inc.



The countries covered in the semiconductor and other electronic component market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





