Wolf BTC, a new smart and secure crypto asset that reward it’s holders in Bitcoin.

The developers are a group of cryptocurrency development, marketing and trading experts. The coincidence and the shared thoughts of making the cryptocurrency’s world more secure and serious brought them together. So, together they worked and developed Wolf BTC from scratch after planning for a long time to make it really powerful and profitable to the community. Wolf BTC reward it’s holders in Bitcoin but it is not the first of its kind, so what makes it so unique?

1- Small total supply, small total supply make it easy for the coin price to go high, higher price = higher rewards value to the holders. In an easy way, the holders will receive 4% of each transaction, as higher the value of the transaction as higher the rewards value will be.

2- Low tax but high rewards, at this point, things must be carefully calculated, holders will love higher tax to earn higher rewards, but new buyers will prefer low tax, the developers started from themselves, marketing tax is the lowest among all other coins, just 1%, Liquidity tax also 1% but for the holders is 4% rewards tax.

3- Limited eligible holders, usually the rewards are divided among the holders, the higher the number of holders, the lower the value of the reward for each holder, so the developers set a minimum required holding amount to receive rewards (1M), in this case the maximum eligible holders for the rewards will be 1000 holders.

4- Rewards in BEP20 Bitcoin, there have been many coins that reward their holders with other crypto assets, but the fees for selling or exchanging these rewards are more than twice the value of the reward, because that the developers used Bitcoin on Binance Smart Chain as rewards because of the cheap sell / exchange fees.

More info about Wolf BTC:

Coin Name: Wolf BTC

Coin Symbol: WB

Total Supply: 1.000.000.000

Contract Address: 0x44D18E737fB36D898E3245Fd9fcC840E3B2A70BF



Dividend Tracker Address: 0x88319f1ECa53C3EaB86dafC31E9379b515C13309



Disable, blacklist or mint functions: No.

Limits: No limits on buying or selling, no permission to set limits.

Buy Tax: 6% total buy tax, 4% holders rewards + 1% marketing + 1% Liquidity Pool.

Sell Tax: 6% total Sell tax, 4% holders rewards + 1% marketing + 1% Liquidity Pool.

Tax change permission: Yes, maximum 8%.

Liquidity division:

47.5% Fair Launch on Pinksale. Fair launch page (soon).

47.5% PancakeSwap 1000 Years locked Liquidity Pool. Lock page (soon).

5% Unlocked.

The Fair launch will start on 29.03.2022 at 15:00 UTC.

