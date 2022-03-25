Exela Technologies Announces Strategic Investment in UBERDOC, a Leading Patient Access and Price Transparency Platform

IRVING, Texas, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, announced today a strategic investment in UBERDOC, Inc. UBERDOC is a leading patient access and price transparency platform connecting patients to top doctors for in-person and telemedicine appointments. UBERDOC plans to use the proceeds from this investment to scale its offering to patients nationwide, advancing UBERDOC’s mission to provide faster, more affordable care by creating an open, transparent marketplace where patients can connect directly to the doctors they need.



UBERDOC is currently the largest network of direct-pay specialists in the country and has partnerships with employers, medical cost sharing plans, government agencies, and accountable care organizations. The platform currently hosts over 4,000 active specialists and primary care doctors, covering nearly 50 states and offering over 15,000 available appointments each week. UBERDOC’s expanding platform also offers users affordable prices for home delivery prescriptions, bloodwork, and imaging.

“You shouldn’t have to have the right insurance, the right employer, or know the right person to receive the best care,” said Dr. Paula Muto, a practicing surgeon, Founder and CEO of UBERDOC. “Everyone deserves equal access to the healthcare they need when they need it. With UBERDOC, every patient can make an appointment without a phone call or referral, at a price lower than that of commercial insurance.”

Exela’s strategic investment in UBERDOC pairs the largest direct-pay specialist network with Exela’s leading digital healthcare footprint along with its exchange for bills and payments (XBP), and HCM benefits administration platform, furthering the network effect of both companies. UBERDOC users, in addition to benefiting from priority access to leading specialist with fixed price transparency, will be able to seamlessly submit eligible direct-pay costs to their insurance plan for reimbursement and/or application towards their deductible. UBERDOC’s 4,000 active specialists will have plug & play access to Exela revenue cycle management solutions and can leverage a suite of digital transformation and intelligent automation solutions across all billing models.

“We are thrilled to partner with UBERDOC in building a healthier world with technology that expands access to quality care and brings much-needed efficiency and price transparency to the healthcare system,” said Matt Brown, global head of business strategy at Exela Technologies. “The time has come for patient-first healthcare innovation, and we are excited to be part of the solution.”

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 17,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

About UBERDOC

UBERDOC is an innovative healthcare platform that connects patients with available board-certified doctors and specialists for in-person and telemedicine appointments at a transparent price. We provide direct access with no phone calls, no waiting, no insurance approvals or referrals needed and no surprise bills. UBERDOC is convenient and easy to use for both doctor and patient. See the right doctor, right away at https://uber-docs.com/.

