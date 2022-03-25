By 2028, Global Demand for Tissue Diagnostic Market Will Surpass USD 5,157.33 Million at 6.10% CAGR Growth | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report "Tissue Diagnostic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Technology (Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Digital Pathology and Workflow Management, Special Staining), by Disease (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer), by End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Tissue Diagnostic Market is expected to grow from USD 3,615.20 Million in 2021 to USD 5,157.33 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis-

Tissue diagnostic procedures are mostly used to figure out what antigens have been accumulated in a certain tissue. The monitoring, diagnosis, and management of several stages of cancer, most notably breast cancer, prostate cancer, and stomach cancer, are all covered by Tissue Diagnostic Market. The worldwide Tissue Diagnostic Market is being driven by factors such as increased cancer prevalence, enhanced infrastructure for cancer diagnostics, rising healthcare spending, and different technological breakthroughs in the field of Tissue Diagnostic Market. Due to the capacity of tissue samples to reveal numerous features of diverse biological states, Tissue Diagnostic Market is emerging as an important subject of diagnostics research. Tissue diagnosis, in particular, plays an important role in the diagnosis and analysis of cancer, and scientists and researchers can detect the presence of cancer by scrutinizing tissue samples. This is a factor creating lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Tissue Diagnostic market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.10% during the forecast period.

The Tissue Diagnostic market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 3,615.20 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5,157.33 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Tissue Diagnostic market.



List of Prominent Players in the Tissue Diagnostic Market:

Roche (Switzerland)

Danaher (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Abbott (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

ABCAM (UK)

Merck KGAA (Germany)

BD (US)

Hologic (US)

Qiagen (Germany)

Bio Rad (US)

Biomeriux (France)

Sakura Fientek Japan (Japan)

Bio SB (US)

Biogenex (US)

Cell Signaling Technology (US)

Histoline Laboratories (Italy)

Slee Medical GMBH (Germany)

Amos Scientific PTY Ltd (Australia)

Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd (China)

Medite GMBH (Germany)

Cellpath Ltd (UK)

Dipath S.P.A. (Italy)



Market Dynamics:

Drivers- Demand for Tissue Diagnostic Market

The constant advancements in Tissue Diagnostic Market equipment, and increasing healthcare consciousness among the general population as well as the availability of reimbursements, are driving market growth during the forecast period. High consumption rate and usefulness of hospital tissue diagnosis solutions physicians are increasingly turning to tissue-based diagnostic testing techniques. This is because, when compared to traditional procedures, Tissue Diagnostic Market tests take less time.

Challenges:

The Tissue Diagnostic Market's growth will be stifled by high levels of consolidation and stringent regulatory requirements, whilst the absence of infrastructure and inadequate awareness in middle- and low-income countries, as well as the availability of refurbished products, could provide a challenge. Additionally, the presence and availability of global brands, as well as the obstacles they face due to significant or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are some other factors that may hamper the target market growth.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/tissue-diagnostic-market-1379

Regional Trends:

The North America region is dominating the Tissue Diagnostic Market, with a strong presence of numerous public programmes aimed at minimizing cancer risk and the increasing need for cancer diagnosis supplements. Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at a significant rate throughout the projection period due to an increase in the number of individuals living with chronic conditions and the expanding growing prevalence. According to reliable figures, over 2.25 million people are cancer sufferers, with nearly 7 lakh people dying from the disease across the Indian subcontinent. Access to technically sophisticated cancer diagnostic techniques and instruments, advantageous R&D activities, growing medical facilities, and government initiatives for the development and deployment of breakthrough diagnostic platforms would further help regional expansion.

Recent Developments:

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 140 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Tissue Diagnostic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Technology (Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Digital Pathology and Workflow Management, Special Staining), by Disease (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma, Prostate Cancer), by End User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Tissue Diagnostic Market?

How will the Tissue Diagnostic Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Tissue Diagnostic Market?

What is the Tissue Diagnostic market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Tissue Diagnostic Market throughout the forecast period?

The report on the Tissue Diagnostic Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



This market titled “Tissue Diagnostic Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,615.20 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5,157.33 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.10% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



• Consumables



• Instruments



• Technology



• Immunohistochemistry (IHC)



• In Situ Hybridization (ISH)



• Digital Pathology and Workflow Management



• Special Staining



• Disease



• Breast Cancer



• Gastric Cancer



• Lymphoma



• Prostate Cancer



• Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)



• Other Diseases



• End User



• Hospitals



• Research Laboratories



• Pharmaceutical Companies



• Contract Research Organizations



• Other End Users Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Roche (Switzerland)



• Danaher (US)



• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)



• Abbott (US)



• Agilent Technologies (US)



• ABCAM (UK)



• Merck KGAA (Germany)



• BD (US)



• Hologic (US)



• Qiagen (Germany)



• Bio Rad (US)



• Biomeriux (France)



• Sakura Fientek Japan (Japan)



• Bio SB (US)



• Biogenex (US)



• Cell Signaling Technology (US)



• Histoline Laboratories (Italy)



• Slee Medical GMBH (Germany)



• Amos Scientific PTY Ltd (Australia)



• Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd (China)



• Medite GMBH (Germany)



• Cellpath Ltd (UK)



• Dipath S.P.A. (Italy) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

