Liberty Military Housing Provides Access to Books for Every Resident

San Diego, CA, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (LMH) launched a new program, Liberty's Little Libraries, to provide military families living with LMH access to books. LMH installed over 70 libraries across its portfolio. Each library features a collection of books that residents can borrow and read. LMH commits to growing the program and providing even more libraries and more books over the coming years.

The program's goal is to connect military families with books in hopes of creating more family connections, building the community through interactions at the libraries, and cultivating a foundation for learning through reading.

"Placing books in the hands of our military families can cultivate literacy and create a foundation for lifelong learning," said Philip J. Rizzo, CEO. "For these reasons and many others, LMH has committed to increasing book access for residents across our communities through the launch of Liberty's Little Libraries."

“Liberty's Little Libraries will provide more convenient access to new books, allowing our military families more time for positive experiences with their children. These libraries can also serve as community meeting points to help our residents connect with one another," said Rizzo.

"Installing Liberty's Little Libraries in our communities is one of the many ways we're working to ensure our military families have access to the resources they need to flourish," said Rizzo.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership.

For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

Attachment