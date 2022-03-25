Insights on the Sales Acceleration Technology Global Market to 2026 - by Type, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sales Acceleration Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sales acceleration technology market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Sales acceleration technology refers to a software-based tool designed to optimize sales functions. It automates sales and administrative tasks and streamlines sales processes through various features, such as email tracking, inbound and outbound call tracking, lead prioritization, list building tools, market intelligence and predictive analysis tools, sales force automation and gamification. These tools use data and other statistical insights to efficiently navigate sales cycles and funnels and offer various benefits, such as leaner lead generation, increased sales productivity, improved sales coaching and training and optimization of sales funnel.



Rapid automation across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increasing demand for efficient sales management tools is also strengthening the market growth. Organizations are using sales acceleration technologies to drive sales through marketing campaigns and monitor consumer patterns. They are also used for configure, price, quote (CPQ) functions, sales promotion automation, customer relationship management (CRM), sales email tools and sales intelligence. This minimizes the wastage of time while contacting the prospects and optimizes various sales processes.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of intuitive and interactive dashboards for an enhanced digital experience for the user, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Sales acceleration software developers are also integrating elaborate designs, smooth animations and sales monitoring tools to increase user engagement. Other factors, including improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global sales acceleration technology market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on type and end use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Tools

Sales Proposal Automation Tools

Customer Relationship Management Tools

Sales Email Tools

Sales Intelligence Tools

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apttus Corporation, ConnectLeader, LeadFuze, Outreach Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SalesLoft Inc., Sofon, Tenfold Corporation, Upland Software Inc. and Yesware Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global sales acceleration technology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global sales acceleration technology market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global sales acceleration technology market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sales Acceleration Technology Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Tools

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Sales Proposal Automation Tools

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Customer Relationship Management Tools

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Sales Email Tools

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Sales Intelligence Tools

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 BFSI

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Healthcare

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Retail

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Automotive

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Telecom

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Manufacturing

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Apttus Corporation

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 ConnectLeader

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 LeadFuze

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Outreach Corporation

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Salesforce.com Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 SalesLoft Inc.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Sofon

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.8 Tenfold Corporation

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Upland Software Inc.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.10 Yesware Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/li61bc