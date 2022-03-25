Insights on the Malaria Diagnostics Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, End-use and Region

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaria Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global malaria diagnostics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Malaria diagnostics refers to the clinical tests conducted to detect the presence of the infection in individuals. Malaria is caused by the bite of an infected female Anopheles mosquito, which leads to the transfer of Plasmodium parasites into the body. Some common symptoms include fever, fatigue, nausea and headaches. The infection is diagnosed through various rapid diagnostics, microscopy and molecular diagnostic tests. These tests use antigen detection and serology techniques using indirect immunofluorescence (IFA) or enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). They are widely used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, research institutes and diagnostic centers.



Malaria Diagnostics Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of malaria across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Malaria is a life-threatening infection that has caused a significant loss of human lives, especially in developing nations. However, rising awareness among the masses regarding the available diagnostic and treatment alternatives for malaria is providing a thrust to the market growth. Healthcare centers and diagnostic laboratories are widely adopting microscopic diagnostics to identify the parasite at different stages and design suitable treatment plans.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of the Quantitative Buffy Coat (QBC) method and peripheral blood smear technique for diagnosing malaria, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, the availability of Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostic devices for enhanced accuracy is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure capacities of the masses, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting public health, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global malaria diagnostics market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology and end use.



Breakup by Technology:

Microscopy

Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs)

Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Conventional PCR

Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

Breakup by End Use:

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Access Bio, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), bioMerieux SA (Compagnie Merieux Alliance), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Nikon Corporation, Novartis AG, Olympus Corporation, Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG), Sysmex Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global malaria diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global malaria diagnostics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global malaria diagnostics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Malaria Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Microscopy

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 Conventional PCR

6.3.2.2 Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Hospital

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Clinics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Diagnostic Centers

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Access Bio

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 bioMerieux SA (Compagnie Merieux Alliance)

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Nikon Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Novartis AG

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Olympus Corporation

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 Premier Medical Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Sysmex Corporation

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2e1el0