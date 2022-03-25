Quisitive Named to The Globe and Mail’s Annual Women Lead Here Benchmark for Executive Gender Diversity

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS; OTCQX:QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payment solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has earned a spot on the Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.



Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ‘Business Women Lead Here’ list resulted from analysis of nearly 500 large, publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership.

With this recognition, Quisitive highlights its alignment to diversity, inclusion, and ESG standards through its executive team featuring Chief of Staff, Tami Anders, President of Cloud Solutions-Catapult Systems, Terri Burmeister, and President of Global Payments Solutions, Jana Schmidt.

“Quisitive is proud to have our executive leadership team recognized for best-in-class gender diversity as increasing diversity and inclusion is aligned to our values,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Tami, Terri, and Jana independently bring unparalleled experience and expertise to our executive leadership team, and we could not be more grateful to have them guiding our ship. We look forward to further expanding our diversity and inclusion initiative throughout our organization and honing our ESG strategy.”

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family. The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX:QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from fifteen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

