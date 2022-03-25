goeasy Ltd. Places on The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Women Lead Here List Recognizing Gender Diversity in Leadership Positions

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, announced today that it has placed on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual editorial benchmark to identify best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.



Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

“We are proud to be recognized on the Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here list, which includes some of Canada’s largest and bestperforming organizations. We have worked hard to create a culture of diversity and inclusion that sets the tone from the top, with a highly diverse board and executive team. Ranking on the list is a testament to the steps we have taken to level the playing field, such as achieving gender pay equity in 2019 and increasing the female representation in our C-suite to 27%. Although we are proud of the progress, we remain committed to challenging biases and creating a culture that advances gender equality at all levels of the organization,” said Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights of goeasy’s initiatives to advance gender equity include:

Achieved gender-based pay equity in 2019

52% of all management positions are held by females

54% of internal promotions to date in 2022 were filled by women

Increased female representation in C-suite positions to 27% in 2021

43% of non-executive board positions held by females

Over 2500 women have participated in goeasy’s Women in Leadership Program since inception, an internal program designed to develop female leaders

Sponsored the education of 50 girls in rural India to help lift them out of poverty via the Mariam Society



For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business identified 500 of the largest publicly traded companies in Canada and evaluated each company’s top three tiers of executive leadership, measuring the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying individuals at each tier. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change. In total, 74 companies earned a spot on the 2022 Women Lead Here ranking.

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online now at www.tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 29, 2022 and will include a panel featuring Jason Mullins, goeasy’s President and CEO. Event details and registration information are available at www.globeandmail.com/events

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,200 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, power sports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $7.7 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The company is represented by a diverse group of team members from over 75 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $4.35 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.



goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

