Oberheiden P.C., a Federal Health Care Fraud Defense Law Firm Based in Texas, is Warning of a Federal Crackdown on Health Care Entities in Fort Worth

Dallas, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberheiden P.C., a federal health care fraud defense law firm headquartered in Texas, is aware of several recent cases targeting doctors and other providers in Fort Worth. According to the firm’s Founding Attorney, Dr. Nick Oberheiden, it appears that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas is leading the way in the federal government’s effort to crack down on all forms of health care fraud—with a particular focus on providers in Fort Worth and the surrounding areas. The firm’s lawyers are available to represent local providers facing civil and criminal health care fraud allegations.

According to Dr. Oberheiden, “The high volume of recent cases in the Northern District of Texas suggests that Fort Worth may be the next epicenter of the federal government’s fight against health care fraud. Federal authorities are working together to bring a broad range of charges against local health care providers, from Anti-Kickback Statute violations to large-scale Medicare billing fraud conspiracies.”

Dr. Oberheiden also states that Fort Worth’s recent growth may be a contributing factor to the government’s focus on the area. “With more people moving to Fort Worth every day, all types of health care providers are seeking to take advantage of the new business opportunities that are available. Unfortunately, some of these providers are being reckless, and they are engaging in illegal financial relationships, improper billing practices, and other prohibited activities that are attracting the attention of federal authorities.”

The firm reports that it has learned local health care providers are facing a variety of charges, including conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to pay kickbacks, and offering or paying illegal kickbacks. Each of these charges carries the potential for substantial fines and prison time. Other health care entities and individuals targeted by federal authorities in Fort Worth can face similar risks; and, as a result, Dr. Oberheiden states that local providers should be taking proactive steps to protect themselves should they be targeted in a federal health care fraud investigation. He also cautions that providers that are currently being targeted in these investigations should engage defense counsel immediately.

