WHITTIER STREET HEALTH CENTER RECEIVES GRANT FROM STAND UP TO CANCER TO INCREASE COLORECTAL CANCER AWARENESS AND SCREENING IN UNDERSERVED RESIDENTS

BOSTON, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center (WSHC) has received funding from Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) to increase awareness and screening of colorectal cancer in underserved communities of color in Suffolk county. This initiative establishes a new Colorectal Cancer Program at Whittier that will focus on the importance of early screening and proven strategies to reduce and prevent colon cancer.

According to the 2020 DATA REPORT on Colorectal Cancer in Massachusetts, colorectal cancer is the most commonly diagnosed and the third cause of cancer deaths among men and women in the state. From 2012 - 2016, the highest incidence rates were observed among Black non-Hispanics, followed by white non-Hispanics, Asian non-Hispanics and Hispanics. The statewide screening rate is 74.6% and there are screening disparities across the state.

With funding from SU2C, WSHC will host specialized colorectal cancer workshops for staff on clinical guidelines and protocols on screening options. Community-based outreach, promotion and education will present the importance of screening and preventative measures as well as lifestyle changes to prevent colorectal cancer. Smoking cessation, limiting alcohol intake, routine exercise, and healthy diet, and maintaining healthy weight will be emphasized.

Frederica M. Williams. President and CEO said, "Whittier has been a champion of health equity for decades, and has worked diligently to provide innovative, culturally sensitive, high-quality health care and social services to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in health care and the social determinants of health. Our deep dedication to closing the high mortality and morbidity rates in the minority, low-income and immigrant communities, and our innovative programs and strong outcomes demonstrate our capacity to close the gap in colorectal cancer-related issues."

"It's imperative we take a collaborative, community approach in addressing cancer disparities in the Greater Boston area," said Jennifer Haas MD, MSc, at Massachusetts General Hospital and leader of the SU2C Colorectal Cancer Health Equity Dream Team. "Our research team looks forward to working with Whittier Street Health Center to raise awareness and increase screening rates of this preventable disease."

Whittier Street Health Center is a community health care center with a mission to serve as a center of excellence that provides high quality, and accessible health care and social services that achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of our diverse patient populations. Whittier is accredited by The Joint Commission, certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, and is recognized by the NCQA for its Behavioral Health Integration. Through its locations in Roxbury and North Dorchester, and its Mobile Health Van Program. Learn more at wshc.org

