Global In-orbit and De-orbiting Services Growth Opportunities

Geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO) satellites will also require repair/augmentation when they near the end of their mission lives.As some of the satellites are being deployed with in-built de-orbiting capability, they might not become available for de-orbiting services.



Some low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites might utilize their proximity to Earth such that their orbits decay organically, causing burnout when they re-enter the atmosphere (subject to varying timelines).With multiple satellite constellations being installed to support commercial business models, the operators need to ensure their space assets are available at all times for uninterrupted downstream services. This requires both timely replacement of defunct satellites and the repair/augmentation of usable satellites (as per evolving mission requirements). This study discusses the key segments of demand for these services.

