Reclaim Your Property With Diamond Mowers’ Brush Cutter Pro

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Mowers, the leading manufacturer of industrial mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer and excavator markets, has introduced a new brush cutting attachment designed specifically for less demanding applications than the industry leading Brush Cutter Pro X.



Inspired by and modeled after Diamond Mowers’ industry-leading Brush Cutter Pro X (formerly the DLR Rotary Mower), the new Brush Cutter Pro delivers the same versatility and durability for which Diamond Mowers is well-known with specific tailoring for a broader range of skid-steers and less rigorous applications.

“We wanted to offer our Brush Cutter product to a broader audience, providing our customers with options to match their needs,” explained Wayne Baumberger, CEO of Diamond Mowers. “This Brush Cutter Pro provides consumers a lighter weight option for less demanding applications but maintains the same level of quality and support our customers have come to expect.”

Ideally suited for maintaining farmland, ranches, equestrian and hunting properties, the Brush Cutter Pro is designed to handle the core land and vegetation management challenges a landowner might encounter, from cutting tall or thick grass and maintaining fence lines to clearing large-scale brush and small trees. It attaches to skid-steers or compact track loaders and is compatible with both standard and high-flow machines.

Similar to the Brush Cutter Pro X, the new Pro model features four hydraulic motor options. This gives it a competitive advantage by ensuring optimal cutting performance and safe operating speeds at all flow levels. The exclusive oval blade carrier boasts two hardened steel blades that maintain a 72-inch cutting width and effectively slice through grass, brush, branches and small trees up to 5 inches in diameter.

Engineered for up to 250 hours of annual use, the Brush Cutter Pro weighs 1,250 pounds and is designed with an optimal tip speed for maximum cut efficiency and safety. The attachment is priced to retail for approximately $8,250 and is available exclusively through Diamond Mowers’ dealers.

“For anyone looking to maintain property, the addition of the Brush Cutter Pro to the product line adds another great option for our customers and dealers,” added Baumberger.

To learn more about the Brush Cutter Pro and other Diamond Mowers offerings, visit DiamondMowers.com. For more information, call 605.977.3300 or email info@diamondmowers.com.

ABOUT DIAMOND MOWERS

Founded in 2000, Diamond Mowers is the leading manufacturer of industrial mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer and excavator markets. Based in Sioux Falls, S.D., the company’s products include boom mowers, rotary mowers, flail mowers and forestry mulchers for municipalities, contractors and landowners, as well as attachments for small and large-scale brush clearing operations. For more information, go to DiamondMowers.com.

