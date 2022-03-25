New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US DoD Cloud Computing Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247557/?utm_source=GNW
Tactical forces in the field use deployable clouds.DoD enterprise cloud networks with stable power and operating environments have realized real productivity and cost advantages. The DoD is a very large organization, and compared with non-government entities of similar size, its use of cloud computing is small, leaving great potential for future growth. The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) as well as procurement activities and operations and maintenance (O&M) activities. The programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request and contract activity is for FY2021. The DoD cloud computing budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending. The base year is FY2021.
This This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) cloud computing budget spending and contracts. The DoD uses cloud computing to enhance collaboration and reduce costs. Military bases use enterprise-wide clouds with data storage and retrieval requirements.
