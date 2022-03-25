New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US DoD Cloud Computing Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247557/?utm_source=GNW

Tactical forces in the field use deployable clouds.DoD enterprise cloud networks with stable power and operating environments have realized real productivity and cost advantages. The DoD is a very large organization, and compared with non-government entities of similar size, its use of cloud computing is small, leaving great potential for future growth. The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) as well as procurement activities and operations and maintenance (O&M) activities. The programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request and contract activity is for FY2021. The DoD cloud computing budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending. The base year is FY2021.

Author: Brad Curran

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247557/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________