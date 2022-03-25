Global Connected Mining Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Mining Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global connected mining market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2015-2020. Connected mining refers to the next-generation land mine designs that integrate surface and underground mining for enhanced efficiency in the extraction and management of mining resources.

It establishes highly secured information protocol (IP) and multi-service networks to monitor wall slope stability, surface movement, detection of fractures and faults and natural seismicity in the mines. It involves various systems and solutions, such as operational data processing and analytics, smart assets, logistics, control systems and safety and security systems and remote management solutions. They are deployed on the machines used for mining operations and offer various benefits, such as enhanced production efficiency and safety of the workers and minimized production costs with real-time visibility of assets. Significant growth in the mining industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the increasing requirement for enhanced safety and security solutions for mine workers is also driving the market growth. Connected mining enables enterprises to increase their production capacities by real-time monitoring and communication with the integrated systems.

In line with this, it also offers predictive maintenance that provides on-site cost monitoring and utilization of resources through digital tail monitoring controls. Additionally, the advent of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), big data and cloud computing solutions with the mining systems, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Service providers are also developing design flexible platforms, sensors, processors, and software to deliver an improved experience to the user, which, in turn, is driving the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global connected mining market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global connected mining market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, equipment breakup by type, software and services breakup by type, mining type and solution type.



Breakup by Component:

Equipment

Software

Services

Equipment Breakup by Type:

Automated Mining Excavators

Load Haul Dump

Drillers and Breakers

Others

Software and Services Breakup by Type:

Data/Operations/Asset Management and Security Software

Support and Maintenance Services

System Integration and Deployment Services

Others

Breakup by Mining Type:

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

Breakup by Solution Type:

Connected Assets and Logistics Solutions

Connected Control Solutions

Connected Safety and Security Solutions

Remote Management Solutions

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Group, Accenture Plc, Alastri, Cisco Systems Inc., Hexagon AB, Intellisense.Io, Rockwell Automation, SAP SE, Symboticware Inc. and Trimble Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global connected mining market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global connected mining market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the equipment market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the software and services market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mining type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global connected mining market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

