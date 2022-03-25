Global Modular Homes Market Size To Surpass US$ 54050 Million By 2027 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis By Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research

Pune, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. "

Global “Modular Homes Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Modular Homes market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Modular Homes Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Modular Homes industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Modular Homes market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Modular Homes market.

Request for a Sample PDF of Report at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18683138

About Modular Homes Market:

Modular homes are residences built in a controlled factory environment in sections, or modules, and then transported to the construction site. There, they are installed on permanent foundations and completed by professional installers.

Europe is the largest Modular Homes market with about 29% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 25% market share.The key manufacturers are Bouygues Construction, Lendlease Corporation, Laing O'rourke, Seikisui House, Clayton Homes, Champion, Modular Space Corporation, Daiwa House, Cavco Industries, Inc., Algeco Scotsman, Red Sea Housing, Redman Homes, Fleetwood Australia, Kwikspace Modular Buildings, Horizon North Logistics, Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg, KEE Katerra, Pleasant Valley Homes, Alta-Fab Structures, Art's Way Manufacturing, NRB Inc., Wernick Group, Westchester Modular Homes, Modscape, Pratt Construction Incorporated, Koma Modular, New Era Homes, Guerdon Enterprises LLC, Hickory Group, Lebanon Valley Homes etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 37% market share.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Modular Homes Market

In 2020, the global Modular Homes market size was US$ 45260 million and it is expected to reach US$ 54050 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Modular Homes Market include:

Bouygues Construction

Lendlease Corporation

Laing O'rourke

Seikisui House

Clayton Homes

Champion

Modular Space Corporation

Daiwa House

Cavco Industries, Inc.

Algeco Scotsman

Red Sea Housing

Redman Homes

Fleetwood Australia

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Horizon North Logistics

Kleusberg GmbH & Co. Kg

KEE Katerra

Pleasant Valley Homes

Alta-Fab Structures

Art's Way Manufacturing

NRB Inc.

Wernick Group

Westchester Modular Homes

Modscape

Pratt Construction Incorporated

Koma Modular

New Era Homes

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

Hickory Group

Lebanon Valley Homes

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Modular Homes market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Modular Homes market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Ranch

Cape Cod

Two-story homes

Cabin/Chalet

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

999 sq ft Floor

1000 sq ft - 1499 sq ft Floor

1500 sq ft - 1999 sq ft Floor

2000 sq ft - 2499 sq ft Floor

More than 2500 sq ft Floor

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Modular Homes market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Modular Homes market in terms of revenue.

GET A SAMPLE COPY OF THE Modular Homes MARKET REPORT 2022-2027

Key Reasons to Purchase Modular Homes Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Modular Homes Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18683138

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Modular Homes market?

What was the size of the emerging Modular Homes market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Modular Homes market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Modular Homes market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Modular Homes market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Modular Homes market?

Global Modular Homes Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Modular Homes market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Buy this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18683138

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Modular Homes Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Modular Homes market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Modular Homes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Modular Homes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Modular Homes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Modular Homes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Modular Homes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Modular Homes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Modular Homes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Modular Homes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Modular Homes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Modular Homes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Modular Homes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



3 Global Modular Homes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Modular Homes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Modular Homes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Modular Homes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Modular Homes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Modular Homes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Modular Homes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Modular Homes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Modular Homes Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Modular Homes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Modular Homes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Modular Homes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Modular Homes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Modular Homes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Modular Homes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Modular Homes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Modular Homes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Modular Homes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Modular Homes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Modular Homes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)



5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Modular Homes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Modular Homes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Modular Homes Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Modular Homes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Modular Homes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Modular Homes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Modular Homes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

……………………

7 North America

8 Asia Pacific

9 Europe

10 Latin America

11 Middle East and Africa

12 Company Profiles

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Detailed TOC of Global Modular Homes Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18683138

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.