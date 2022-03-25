Polar King International, Polar King Mobile and Polar Leasing Company Earn ISO Certifications for Environmental and Quality Management

Fort Wayne, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar King International, Inc. has achieved ISO certifications 14001:2015 and 9001:2015 for environmental management and quality management, respectively. These certifications extend to its subsidiary companies, Polar King Mobile and Polar Leasing Company.

ISO 14001: 2015, the leading environmental management standard (EMS), is earned through enhancement of environmental performance, fulfillment of compliance obligations and achievement of environmental objectives.

ISO 9001: 2015 is earned by implementing a quality management system which ensures products and services consistently meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, improve customer satisfaction and conform to specified requirements.

Polar King quality manager Greg Rosenfeld says, “Meeting the stringent requirements for these certifications provides further substantiation of the commitment Polar King International, Polar King Mobile and Polar Leasing Company have to continually improving management systems and enhance customer satisfaction of organizational knowledge.”

Rosenfeld adds, “All three companies under the Polar King International umbrella are passionate about environmental protection, making the ISO 14001: 2015 certification a particularly proud accomplishment. We are dedicated to meeting and exceeding our compliance obligations and understanding and improving on the environmental implications brought about by our activities, products and services.”

According to Polar King International, the efforts set forth to achieve these certifications advanced their management systems through incorporation of enhanced documentation regarding continual improvements projects, corrective actions, objectives and risk assessments.

ISO, the International Organization for Standardization, is an independent, non-governmental organization that develops voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

“To me, these are two of the greatest accomplishments for everyone that is part of the Polar King International, Polar King Mobile, and Polar Leasing Company family,” Rosenfeld says. “These certifications could not be achieved without the full support of everyone, starting with top management.” For more information about Polar King, visit www.polarking.com, or call (877) 224-8674.

About Polar King International

The introduction of the Polar King outdoor walk-in freezer into the foodservice industry was the result of three generations of walk-in refrigeration technology and experience. Polar King’s fiberglass, one-piece walk-in cooler is the natural evolution of the walk-in cold storage industry from the conventional metal panel constructed unit. In early 1982, Polar King began operations by constructing and shipping walk-ins from a modest 12,000 sq. ft. facility in New Haven, Indiana. As demand grew for outdoor fiberglass commercial walk-in coolers and commercial walk-in freezers, production was moved to a 204,000 sq. ft. facility located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. For 40 years, Polar King has provided thousands of walk-ins to single unit operators, chain restaurants, schools, health care facilities, government agencies and many other industries requiring dependable outdoor walk-in refrigeration. For more information, visit polarking.com or contact Polar King, 4424 New Haven Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46803 USA at (877) 224-8674. ###