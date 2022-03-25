Timbercreek Financial’s best-in-class gender diversity recognized for second straight year

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (“Timbercreek”) is pleased to announce it has been selected to The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Women Lead Here list for a second consecutive year. Timbercreek has earned a spot on the list for best-in-class executive gender diversity in Canada.



Now in its second year, the Women Lead Here initiative evaluates gender representation in the top three tiers of executive leadership at the 500 largest publicly traded companies in Canada. The resultant data is applied to a weighted formula which also factors in company performance metrics such as profitability and revenue growth.

“It is such a privilege to be among the most gender-diverse corporations in Canada for a second consecutive year,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek. “We are all extremely proud of the workplace environment and culture we’ve collectively been able to establish as an organization, and I would like to thank each and every one of our employees for their commitment to maintaining that culture with each other and with our clients.”

Timbercreek has proudly established a culture that inspires leadership amongst all employees throughout the organization, regardless of gender or job title. This brand of leadership has cultivated an environment for diversity of thought to thrive, which has increased collaboration and produced results for clients. Within this environment, the company has achieved equal gender representation throughout its organization, not just amongst the executive leadership team.

“Timbercreek’s inclusion on The Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here list is confirmation that we have established a strong and equitable culture at our organization and a leadership role in our industry,” said Tamblyn. “But we remain committed to building and improving that culture over time to help ensure we remain an organization our employees and clients are proud to partner with.”

Timbercreek Financial is the publicly traded investment entity of Timbercreek Capital, one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class investment managers, focused on providing structured financing solutions to experienced real estate owners and investors across selectively identified urban centres primarily in Canada, United States, Ireland/UK.

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online now at theglobeandmail.com/WomenLeadHere.

The winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here Summit, which will discuss proven ideas and strategies organizations can use to ensure more women secure leadership positions. The event will take place on March 29, 2022. Event details and registration information are available at www.globeandmail.com/events.



About Timbercreek

Founded in 1999, Timbercreek is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class managers, defined by its belief in an active, direct-investment style, and value-oriented investment philosophy. Timbercreek is primarily focused on providing structured financing solutions to commercial real estate owners and investors across Canada, the U.S. and Ireland. To learn more visit www.timbercreek.com

For further information, please contact:

Timbercreek Financial

Karynna Ma, VP | Investor Relations

416-923-9967

kma@timbercreek.com







