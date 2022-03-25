Colliers named to The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is pleased to announce it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.



Established in 2020, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

“Accelerating our progress towards a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive future is a firmwide commitment at Colliers,” said Becky Finley, Global Chief Brand & People Officer. “We have been steadfast in our support for gender parity and inclusion – from establishing mentorship programs and employee resources groups to the recent unveiling of our global inclusiveness goal as part of our ESG framework. We are honoured that The Globe and Mail has recognized our efforts.”

Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change. In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere. The strategies and ideas of winning companies including Colliers will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 29.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 62 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

