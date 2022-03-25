Decentralized Biomedical Network DeBio Rolling Out Roketo’s Crypto-Streaming Solution To All Accounting And Payroll

Singapore, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Roketo, the crypto-streaming solution built on NEAR Protocol, has announced DeBio, an anonymous-first appchain for medical and bioinformatics services and data, will be rolling out the company’s payment service to all their accounting and payroll.



DeBio is a public project and transparency of transactions is the main reason why it turned from traditional banking solutions to Roketo. Currently, DeBio is using the streaming solution to pay more than 200 advisors and investors working on its project. Next month they are planning to roll the service out to all of their accounting and payroll.

“Roketo takes transparency to the next level compared to competitors. In services like Blockchain Explorer or NEAR Scan, we can see the list of transactions and content of the wallets but we don’t have a view of where the tokens will be allocated. And in Roketo we see exactly how many tokens are allocated for the investors. Currently, we have 200 investors and it’s important for us to be able to set hundreds of streams automatically, through a script, for them,” says DeBio CEO Pandu Sastrowardoyo.

“We’re happy to have DeBio’s trust as they’re rolling out Roketo’s crypto-streaming service to all their accounting and payroll. They’ve been with us paying a number of investors and advisors, and clearly, they’ve valued the transparency and ease of use of using the system that we’ve developed. Congratulations on further developing our relationship together, we look forward to it being a long and successful one,” says Roketo CEO Taras Dovgal.

About DeBio

DeBio is an anonymous-first appchain for DNA sequencing and medical and bioinformatics data management. DeBio utilizes its native token as payment for genetic and biomedical services provided by its partner labs. The team is also working to supplement its platform with additional payment options to cater to its diverse user base. They launched in Octopus Mainnet in December 2021. The Octopus Network is backed by the NEAR Protocol, which provides multi-chain computing and collaboration. DeBio tokens ($DBIO) have been minted in NEP-141 format in November 2021 and can be bridge to Substrate via Octopus bridge. For more information about DeBio visit debio.network



About Roketo

Roketo is a real-time streaming solution built on NEAR Protocol, which creates the ability to transfer funds in very small batches every second (in reality even less), so it looks like a stream of liquid going through a pipe. It creates new opportunities in the field of finance and provides plenty of ways to improve today’s payment systems. It has achieved more than +6k streams and users and has more than $1M streamed value. For more information about Roketo visit roke.to

