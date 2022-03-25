Frozen Potato Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 92.4 Bn By 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen potato market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.8% and top the valuation of US$ 92.4 Bn by 2032.



Frozen potato Market Size (2022E) US$ 58.5 Bn Frozen potato Market Projected Size (2032F) US$ 92.4 Bn Value CAGR (2022-2032) 5.8% Top 3 Countries Market Share 34.6%

As global potato output is increasing, food manufacturers are getting more opportunities to introduce a wide range of potato-based food products, both fresh and frozen, resulting in a surge of new product launches in recent years.

Moreover, the excellent nutritional content of frozen potato products is also one of the fundamental reason for their rising consumption.

For example, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of potatoes provide around 4% of the RDA for calorie consumption, 6% of the RDA for carbohydrates, 9% of the RDA for dietary fiber, 4% of protein, and 33% of the RDA for vitamin C, among other nutritional intake requirements.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The frozen potato market is expected to expand at 2.7% and 5.9% CAGR in North America and Latin America, respectively through 2032.

The Europe frozen potato market is expected to witness CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Among the product type segment, potato fries are expected to hold significant share of 42.6% in 2022 and it is expected to grow with significant CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period.

The commercial use segment is expected to account for 83.6% in 2022 and it is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period.

Among the distribution channels, the B2B segment will hold 73.4% share in 2022 and it is expected to grow with CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.



“Sales of frozen potato products will rise considerably as consumers around the globe are shifting to plant-based fast foods in response to concerns about the environmental impact of meat consumption,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Understanding the ongoing demand for frozen potato products several food product manufacturers are entering into the frozen potato market by introducing their own from potato range.

On January 2021, Aviko who is one of the world’s biggest manufacturers of chips and added value potato products launched its frozen potato range.



In 2017, Amul one of the leading milk co-operative launched its frozen potato products in India.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast

Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market

Analysis US$ Bn for Value and MT for Volume Key Regions

Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries

Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Key Segments

Covered Product Type, End User, Sales Channel, and Region Key

Companies

Profiled • THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY



• MCCAIN FOODS LIMITED



• Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.



• Himalaya Food International Ltd.



• Bart’s Potato Company



• Greenyard Group



• Aviko Holding B.V



• J.R Simplot Company



• AGRARFROST GMBH & CO. KG



• Agristo N.V



• others Report

Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

