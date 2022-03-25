Knight Therapeutics Inc. places on The Globe and Mail’s third-annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

English French

MONTREAL, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.



Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Globe and Mail as one of Canada’s Women Lead Here,” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight. “At Knight, we believe that diversity is the over-arching value that we all need to strive towards. We are proud of the female leadership across our organization but we know we need to continue on our commitment to empower women and other minorities in our organization now and into the future.”

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity, and year-to-year change.

In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 30, 2022. Event details and registration information are available at www.globeandmail.com/events.

