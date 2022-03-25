New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vertical Farming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799909/?utm_source=GNW
Global Vertical Farming Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2026
Vertical farming technique incorporates controlled-environment agriculture, which aims to optimize plant growth, and soilless farming techniques namely hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics. All these techniques offer promising farming tools specially for mountainous regions or places where the soil is infertile. Flowers, vegetables and fruits can be grown indoors and outdoors on rooftops of buildings. These products are mainly used in homes and in medium and small agricultural businesses. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vertical Farming estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period. Lighting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydroponic Components segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.3% share of the global Vertical Farming market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $779.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $888 Million by 2026
The Vertical Farming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$779.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$888 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 12.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Expanding global population and the rising demand for a variety of foods and crops is necessitating focus on alternative farming conditions as supplements to traditional cultivation. Declining availability of arable land worldwide and the rising need for food security are fueling growth in the vertical farming market. The continuous decline in farmland is attributed to factors such as growing climatic changes, random metrological and geological events such as tornadoes, hailstorms, floods, and droughts. Vertical farming techniques minimize the dependence on prevailing climatic conditions and allow optimum use of arable land. The technique is increasingly being adopted worldwide in a bid to prevent damage of crops from natural calamities and other unpredictable changes in an area. Vertical farming method has the ability to address food security concerns such as utilization, stability, accessibility, and availability. Also with ground water levels getting depleted and climatic change having severe impact on agricultural activities, there is growing emphasis on alternatives to traditional farming methods. Population growth and the ever-widening gap between demand and supply of food is the main reason for vertical farming gaining prominence over traditional agriculture. Vertical farming provides a solution to the issue as crops can be grown in limited spaces, and such cultivation will not rely on the environment or climatic conditions ensuring a continuous supply of food. Driven by numerous benefits such as low consumption of agrochemicals and water, low dependence on fertility of soil and human labor, vertical farming has emerged to be a lucrative farming technique in recent years. The market is also driven by the rising consumer demand for clean and organic food that is free from pesticides and GMOs. Rising incidence of heart diseases, obesity and other life-threatening diseases is also driving consumers to seek healthier options, thus presenting opportunities for growth.
Climate Control Segment to Reach $871.7 Million by 2026
In the global Climate Control segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$276 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$744.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$179.5 Million by the year 2026.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Vertical Farming: Turning COVID-19 Crisis into Opportunity to
Satiate Changing Food Demand
Consumer Preference for Healthy, Locally Grown Greens amid
COVID-19 Benefits Vertical Farming
Vertical Farming Emerges as Viable, Sustainable Option for
Future Food Security
Vertical Farming Draws Particular Appeal amid COVID-19 Pandemic
An Introduction to Vertical Farming
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Hydroponics: The Largest Segment
Shipping Containers Segment Leads Vertical Farming Market
Developing Economies to Witness High Adoption of Vertical Farming
Competition
Companies Invest in Vertical Farm Facilities
Companies Invest in Vertical Farm Facilities
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Vertical Farming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Significant Benefits of Vertical Farming Technique Compared to
Traditional Farming Methods Augurs Well for the Market
Optimum Usage of Vertical Space & Energy Usage and Easy
Monitoring & Harvesting of Crops: Key Benefits Driving
Adoption
Vertical Farming: A Solution to Solve Hunger in Future
Expanding Global Population and Demand Supply Imbalance Drive
Focus onto Vertical Farming
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Shortage of Arable Land and Limited Food Production Necessitate
Alternate Farming Techniques, Driving Market Prospects
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Climate Change Concerns and Need for Stabilized Crop Production
Turn Attention onto Vertical Farming
Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for
the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Rising Popularity of Organic Foods Drives Investments into
Vertical Farming
Global Organic Foods Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Reducing Operating Costs Becomes Imperative to Enhance Economic
Viability of Vertical Farming
Advancements in Gardening & Farming Technologies Propel Market
Growth
Vertical Farming Innovations to Revolutionize Agriculture
Hydroponics: Soilless Cultivation
Aeroponics: Soilless and Water-Efficient Cultivation
Aquaponics: Symbiotic Closed-Cycle Plant and Fish Ecosystem
Lokal: Ideal for Indoor Farming
AeroFarms: An Ingenious and Innovative Vertical Farming Technology
Plantscapers: A Food Building to Feed the Occupants
VertiCrop: Sustainable Farming for High-Density Urban Areas
Modular Farms: Fresh Produce From Virtually Anywhere in Any
Climate
Cubic Farming Systems: Sustainable and Automated Next-Gen Farming
ZipGrow: Modern Farmers’ Farming Solution
Bowery: World’s Most Advanced Commercial Indoor Farming Company
Skyfarm: Vertical Farming Tower Powered by Wind
Sky Greens: Hydraulic-Driven World’s First Commercial Vertical
Farm
Automation and Data-Driven Techniques to Transform Vertical
Farming Market
Advancements in Agricultural Practices Drive Growth in Vertical
Farming Market
Rising Significance of Automation, AI & Robots for Vertical
Farming
LED Grows as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Vertical Farming
Advancements In Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Technology Drive
Vertical Farming Market
Opportunity Emerges from Vertical Farming of Cannabis
Limited Varieties of Cultivable Crops through Vertical Farming
Restrains Market
Challenges Confronting Vertical Farming Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
