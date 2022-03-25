New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Managed Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Telecom Managed Services Market to Reach $23.9 Billion by 2024



Telecom managed services refers to managing technology infrastructure lounging in an enterprise environment on an ongoing basis through standardized as well as customized offerings intended to deliver on agreed-upon or standard target SLAs. Such critical services range from a key-card computer intended to hand-out room keys for hotel guests, to complex SAP modules that control the entire supply chain of production environments. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Managed Services is projected to reach US$23.9 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Telecom Managed Services, accounting for an estimated 52.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$13.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period.



Rising need for operational efficiency of enterprise IT infrastructure, minimizing OPEX, and rising consumption in productivity apps constitute some of the primary factors fueling growth in the market. Growing awareness about benefits offered by managed model in the form of more efficient management of enterprise infrastructure, operational cost reductions, reduced need for support staff, and seamless execution of day-to-day operations, would aid in wider uptake of managed services model. Furthermore, enterprises would continue to lean towards managed services model to reap high economies of scale and resource affordability benefits. Accelerated adoption within SMBs especially will be a primary growth factor for managed services market. The widespread adoption of enterprise IT infrastructure and substantial penetration of IT solutions and mobile devices among enterprise users support growth in developed regions. Also, the need to comply with stringent industry specific regulations such as HIPAA for healthcare and PCI DSS for BFSI further encourages the adoption of telecom managed services across these verticals. In Asia-Pacific region, China is forecast to witness fastest growth, steered by growing spending on enterprise IT networks, enterprise mobile app usage trends, and growing digital workforce numbers.



The market for Managed Mobility Services is forecast to grow the fastest over the analysis period. Realizing that it is no longer realistic to deploy and manage enterprise mobility solutions in-house given the widespread complexities associated with managing diverse mobility solutions, enterprises are fast taking the outsourcing route by signing up Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and transferring the responsibility of handling enterprise mobility projects to third party service providers. MMS reduces the pressure on in-house IT departments by tackling the complexity of managing multiple devices, device platforms and operating systems. MMS not only supports enterprise owned devices but also provides necessary infrastructure and support for allowing employee owned devices capable of accessing corporate resources and information.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

AMDOCS

AT&T, Inc.

CenturyLink

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comarch SA

Ericsson

GTT Communications, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

NTT DATA, Inc.

Sprint.com

Tech Mahindra Limited

Unisys Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc.

ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Telecom Managed Services

Telecom Managed Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Managed Data Center Services: Largest Service Segment

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market:

Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

World Internet Data Centers Market in US$ Million (2019 & 2022)

Managed Mobility Services Emerges as Fastest Growing Category

Rise of BYOD Solidifies Relevancy of Managed Mobility Services

Key Business Areas Targeted for Mobility Over the Next Few

Years Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT Departments

Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the

Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT

Departments

Enterprise Mobility & End-Use Sector Perspective: A Snapshot

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Telecom Managed Services

Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Telecom Managed Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Managed Data & Information Services Sustains

Momentum in Telecom Managed Services Market

Relevancy of Managed Communication Services Augurs Well

VoIP Pulling Away Voice Minutes from Traditional PSTN

Growing Investments in 4G, Promised Benefits of 5G & the

Ensuing Emphasis on VoLTE to Boost VoIP Adoption

4G & 5G Subscriptions/Subscribers (In Million) for the Years

2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Opportunities for Managed Security Services

Security Threats from Cloud Infrastructure Drive Demand

Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Breakdown

of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT

Managed Network Services Remain a Prominent Segment

Rising Trend for Operational Efficiency, Agility and

Reliability in Business Process Benefits Telecom Managed

Services

Telecom Managed Services Minimizes Risks Associated with

Business Operations Security

Focus on Core Business Activities Provides Momentum

Reduction of Managing Enterprise Infrastructure Cost Bolsters

Market Prospects

Rising Demand for Cloud based Offerings Extend Opportunities

Ability of Telecom Managed Services for Disaster Control and

Recovery Augurs Well



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Managed Data Center by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Managed Data Center by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Data Center by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Managed Data & Information by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Managed Data & Information

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Data &

Information by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Managed Communication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Managed Communication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Communication

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Managed Network by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Managed Network by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Network by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Managed Mobility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Managed Mobility by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Mobility by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Managed Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Managed Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Managed Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,

Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed

Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,

Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed

Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,

Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed

Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,

Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed

Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,

Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed

Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,

Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed

Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,

Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed

Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center,

Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed

Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed

Data & Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network,

Managed Mobility and Managed Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information,

Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and

Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services

by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Telecom

Managed Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and

SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Telecom Managed Services by

Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed Services

by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data

Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication,

Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom

Managed Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Telecom

Managed Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Telecom Managed Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data

Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication,

Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Telecom Managed Services by Service Type - Managed Data

Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed Communication,

Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed Security -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Managed Data Center, Managed Data &

Information, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed

Mobility and Managed Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Managed

Services by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Managed Data Center, Managed Data & Information, Managed

Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility and Managed

Security for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Telecom Managed Services by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Telecom Managed

Services by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom

Managed Services by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799774/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________