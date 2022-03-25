New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfinance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW
Global Microfinance Market to Reach $304.3 Billion by 2026
Microfinance focuses on provisioning of microloans to low-income and unemployed people who do not have access to traditional financial services. Microfinance encompasses a broad range of services including loans, savings, payment and insurance to help the unbanked population in achieving growth and becoming self-sufficient. Following the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2016, the microfinance industry has been focusing efforts on promoting access not just to credit, but also to agriculture, health, housing, education, energy, and education. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microfinance estimated at US$156.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$304.3 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for Microfinance, accounting for an estimated 42.5% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$159.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period.
The global microfinance market forecast to witness a strong growth rate in the upcoming years due to increasing number of microenterprises, government efforts to promote microfinance, and lower interest rates. Market growth is being positively influenced by the pivotal role played by microenterprises in driving economic development. Some of the major factors supporting the market expansion are growth of SMEs and lower-income groups, including women across rural areas, their potential to maintain household and social living along with government initiatives to promote fair competition and improve the national payment system. While efforts to serve socially marginalized individuals with quality financial services is driving growth, enhanced risk management, increasing focus on micro-insurance and initiative to raise consumer awareness are creating new growth avenues. Asia-Pacific region represents a key regional market, and growth is influence by factors such as rapid industrialization, strong demand for goods & services, and rising consumer awareness. In addition, the emergence of various Islamic financial services and banks coupled with the issuance of Sukuk is expected to further augment the market growth in the coming years.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact on the Microfinance Industry
Financial Difficulties Facing Microfinance Institutions
Worldwide Due to COVID-19 Outbreak: % of MFIs Facing
Challenges for Large MFIs and Smaller MFIs
Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty
Microfinance Functioning
Key Principles Related to Microfinance
Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing
Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked
and Alleviate Property Propels Growth
Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow
Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active Borrowers in
Million for the Years 2010-2018
% of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions (in %) by
Geographic Region for 2018
Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active Borrowers
by Male and Female Individuals for 2018
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Microfinance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
103 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress,
Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs
The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their Financial
Inclusion to Stimulate Microfinance Industry: Unbanked
Population as a % of Total Population by Region for the Year
2020
Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %) by Gender
for 2020
Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults
Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked
Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review
Strategies
Microfinance Presents Powerful Tool for Small Businesses &
Entrepreneurs to Access Capital
Microfinance Industry?s Growing Role in Impact Investments and
Achievement of SDGs
Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs
Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth
Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape
Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding Reach of
Microfinance: Global Mobile Payments Market in US$ Billion for
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance
Institutions
Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable
Financial Inclusion
Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns
Digital Technologies Shape Rural Microfinance Market
Enhancing Equity and Accessibility of Digital Microfinance for
the Rural Families
Artificial Intelligence Poised to Transform the Future of
Microfinance
Growing Significance of Blockchain-based Microfinance Finance
Huge SME Financing Gap Boosts Need for Blockchain-based
Microfinance Solutions: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap (in $
Billion) by Region
Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty
Alleviation in Islamic Nations
Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for 2020
Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market,
Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players
Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low
Income Customers
Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance
Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions an Indication of Climate
Change: Global CO2 Concentrations (in ppm) for the Years 2000-
2100
Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical
Significance in Financial Realm
Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism
Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model
Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs
Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry
Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review
