Black Pepper Oleoresin Market to Surpass US$ 336.8 Mn by 2032; TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widespread use of black pepper oleoresins in the food industry pivots on nutritional potential, mainly since end-use industries demand these for utilizing antimicrobial and antioxidant effects of black pepper. The adoption in the pharmaceutical industries has propelled sales in the black pepper oleoresin market in recent years. The global valuation of black pepper oleoresin market is projected to exceed US$ 336.8 Mn by 2032, expanding at CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2022–2032.



Black pepper oleoresins have gained popularity as natural food preservative in various processed food products, expanding revenue gains, assert the analysts of an in-depth report on the black pepper oleoresin market. Rapidly increasing demand for health-promoting in nutraceutical industry is generating profitable opportunities, assert the authors of the TMR study.

Rise in use of black pepper oleoresins in traditional cuisines in a number of countries is steering sales in the market. Stridently, end-use industries have benefitted from the adoption of supercritical carbon dioxide extractions. The sales have risen in recent years mainly from favorable outlook for commercialization of organic ingredients in the HoReCa industry.

Key Findings of Black Pepper Oleoresin Market Study

Steady Demand for Food Grade Products Generating Abundant Opportunities: Rise in utilization of spice oleoresins in functional food products has spurred the uptake of products in the food & beverages industry. The growing demand for natural ingredients used for food preservation has invigorated the sales of products in the black pepper oleoresins market. Massive demand for black pepper oleoresins as flavoring agent in the processed food industry is expected to propel revenues, notes the TMR study on the black pepper oleoresin market.





Black Pepper Oleoresin Market: Key Drivers

Changing dietary patterns has spurred the demand for functional foods. Oleoresins of black pepper spices are one of the ingredients attracting consumer attention for their vast therapeutic benefits, thus driving investments in the market.

A spate of animal studies on nutritional and therapeutic potential of spices is propelling the prospects of black pepper oleoresin market. The demand for ethnic food has further spurred the application of black pepper oleoresins in the food & beverages industry.

Black Pepper Oleoresin Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The Europe black pepper oleoresin market is witnessing potentially lucrative opportunities. The sales of products have thrived in the region owing to the rise in adoption of these in the food processing industry. In addition, increased popularity of black pepper oleoresins as natural preservative is invigorating revenue growth of the regional market.





South Asia is another lucrative black pepper oleoresin market. The growth of revenues is fueled by substantial uptake among consumers in India.



Black Pepper Oleoresin Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the black pepper oleoresin market are HDDES Group, TMV Group, Sami Spices, Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd., BOS Natural Flavors Pvt. Ltd., Plant Lipids Private Limited, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Bioingredia Natural Pvt Ltd., Universal Oleoresins, Synthite Industries Ltd., Ozone Naturals, and Mane KANCOR.

Global Black Pepper Oleoresin Market Segmentation

Black Pepper Oleoresin Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Black Pepper Oleoresin Market by Extraction Process

Solvent Extraction

SCFE

Black Pepper Oleoresin Market by End Use

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Retail/Household

Black Pepper Oleoresin Market by Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Online Retail





Black Pepper Oleoresin Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



