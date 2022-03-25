3D Animation Software Market Worth $39.39Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 11.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ 3D Animation Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (3D Modelling, Motion Graphics, 3D Rendering, Visual Effects (VFX), and others], Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), and Application (Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Manufacturing, Education & Research, and Others)”, the global 3D animation software market growth is driven by increasing utilization of 3D animation software in 3D mapping and laser scanning applications, the developing trend of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), and the increasing demand for 3D mobile apps and games, significant technological advancements and increased use of animation software for educational and academic purposes.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 18.25 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 39.39 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 172 No. Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 86 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technology, Deployment, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





3D Animation Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Adobe, Autodesk Inc., Corel Corporation, EIAS3D, MAGIX, Maxon Computer GmbH, NewTek Inc., SideFX, Bondware Inc., and Strata are among the key players profiled in this report on the 3D animation software market. In addition to these players, several other key market players were studied and analyzed during this market research study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.





In November 2021, Autodesk Inc. announced the acquisition of cloud-based animation pipeline software from Tangent Labs. The initiative aimed to accelerate the development of the next-generation cloud production tools on the Autodesk platforms for the media & entertainment industry.





3D animation software is computer-generated imagery (CGI) program for viewing, generating, and changing static and dynamic 3D pictures and animations. Through numerous technologies, such as visual effects (VFX), 3D modeling, motion graphics, and 3D rendering, the program blends video footage and artificial pictures to create realistic objects and situations. The software includes customizable characters, animation libraries, automated lip-syncing, and predefined sets. It is frequently used to generate creative effects in brand commercials and product promotions; visualize scientific, product, and system information; and perform visual analytics. It has several applications in sectors such as media & entertainment, architecture, healthcare, and life sciences.





Major factors driving the growth of the 3D animation software market include the developing trend of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), and the increasing demand for 3D mobile apps and games. Animation software and stereoscopic 3D gaming platforms are widely used to generate aesthetically improved and immersive animations, life-like characters, and scenes. Furthermore, significant technological advancements and increased use of animation software for educational and academic purposes are boosting the 3D animation software market growth. Educational material and e-learning platform providers include 3D animated films into their curriculum to create a stimulating learning environment. The increased use of this software for 3D mapping and laser screening for geospatial, geological, geophysical, and mining applications is expected to drive the 3D animation software market growth in the coming years.





Technological progress in 3D animation software has contributed to the success of various medical and scientific research studies. The healthcare business promotes awareness of the complex functioning of the human body, which has significantly broadened the application scope of 3D animation software solutions.





Rising Adoption of Visual Effects (VFX) in the Entertainment Industry Drives 3D Animation Software Market Growth:

Technological advancements have upgraded visual effects (VFX) used in big-budget and independent films. VFX has radically changed the media and entertainment industries in the last few decades. These effects were first employed in movies, but the television business is now adapting to it to enrich the plot and bring a creative vision to transmit the intended notion to viewers. The growing interest in VFX in the media and entertainment industries, along with VFX tactics for cost pay by financial specialists, is the primary factor driving the global impact of visual effects. Several studios are integrating more animation and VFX shots to meet filmmakers' expectations. In such cases, 3D animation software or tools are essential for depicting the needed scene, which must seem realistic.





VFX, like animation, is a broad term that refers to producing visual effects using the camera mapping approach. Still photos are acquired and processed using various 3D animation tools. Furthermore, the acceptance rate for the VFX method is increasing at a rapid pace, creating lucrative professional opportunities for animators and visual effect artists, thereby driving the overall growth of the market.





3D Animation Software Market: Deployment Overview

3D animation software market analysis by deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment contributed a larger 3D animation software market share to the revenue of the overall market in 2020.





















