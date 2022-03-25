ALYI Announces Electric Motorcycle Expansion Into Latin America To Support Uber And Other Ride-Hailing Services

Dallas, Texas, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced the company has made initial inroads into expanding its current electric motorcycle production for ride-hailing services into Latin America. Next week, on Thursday, March 31, ALYI plans to publish more details its Latin American expansion.

ALY is building an EV Ecosystem that includes organic and partner solutions for all aspects of the growing EV transportation system.

ALYI has established the nucleus of its EV Ecosystem in East Africa where it has already begun to rollout a comprehensive electric motorcycle enterprise. ALYI is deploying electric motorcycles into the robust motorcycle taxi market.

In Latin America, ride-hailing apps such as Uber have already deployed solutions for motorcycle ride sharing.

See - Uber expands ride-hailing services with motorbikes in Brazil

Now, ALYI plans to make electric motorcycles available to ride-hailing app drivers.

Last week, ALYI elevated its visibility as an EV market contender when it participated in the SXSW Transportation Track in Austin, Texas featuring Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg .

ALYI participation focused on representing the Company’s EV initiative in Africa in addition to learning about the latest in global transportation initiatives.

ALYI’s SXSW participation was centered around ALYI’s interest in Formula E. ALYI has worked closely with a Kenyan race event business named East African Grand Prix (EAGP). EAGP has a provisional license with Formula E intended to bring an annual Formula E race event to Kenya. Formula E is participated in a panel discussion at SXSW titled “No Turning Back: Formula E and the Electric Future.”

ALYI has developed a cryptocurrency financing strategy for its EV ecosystem. Participation in ALYI’s EV Ecosystem is facilitated through the sale of Revolt Tokens (RVLT) – learn more about RVLT at https://rvlttoken.com/ .

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.