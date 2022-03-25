Brandon Hall Group Studying How Next-Gen Technology Can Create Personalized Learning

Boca Raton, FL, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a survey to understand how organizations seek to leverage learning technology to deliver the skills that the business and its employees need now and in the future.

“The learning technology space had already grown substantially complex and vast before the pandemic. Once in-person learning was put on hold, organizations reassessed their approach to learning technology, creating or recreating brand-new technology ecosystems to meet the needs of a dynamically shifting workforce,” Brandon Hall Group Learning and Development Principal Analyst David Wentworth said. “A wave of attrition, disengagement, and widening skills gaps has put enormous pressure on organizations to select the right technologies to execute a modern, agile learning strategy."

Brandon Hall Group’s new research initiative, Building the Next-Generation Learning Technology Ecosystem, will identify the technologies organizations currently use and the technologies they seek to use in their learning ecosystem. Brandon Hall Group plans to correlate data about technology practices, the needs of the business, and the learners' needs with increases in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices in learning technology.

“In an environment where a simple set of well-defined assets like an LMS and authoring tool won’t be enough, companies must get a better understanding of what is available and what makes the most sense for their learners and the business,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “The complexity of the technology landscape means that organizations need to be sure they deploy the right solutions to execute their learning strategy.”

“If organizations want to demonstrate the impact learning has on the business, they will need to align their learning approaches strongly — and the programs they produce — with business outcomes,” Wentworth added. “Otherwise, learning will continue to operate in a vacuum.”

Data from this research will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve their approach to learning technology.

To participate in this study, go to www.research.net/r/LYCBMCP. Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch. They will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Research Summary, HCM Technology: How to Transform HR into a Digital Powerhouse.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.