Shero’s Rise and Mount Saint Mary’s University Partner To Present a Program To Help Los Angeles Girls to Be Sheroes in a Challenging World

Los Angeles, CA, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shero’s Rise, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering and supporting girls, has partnered with Mount Saint Mary’s University, Los Angeles to bring over 200 young women from the greater Los Angeles area to participate in an innovative program designed to foster self-esteem, build personal skills and provide them the tools to combat negative messaging in society. The innovative educational partnership will deliver Shero’s Rise’s twelve-pillar program at MSMU’s Doheny Campus starting on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Shero’s Rise will provide its innovative program free of charge focusing on girls ages 8-19 (in grades 3-12) from underserved communities who have experienced marginalization, negative messaging, and/or lack access to support information, resources, and opportunities. The “Ignite the Force Within” program will feature inspiring female keynote speakers, small discussion groups, self-reflective journaling and storytelling, affirmations, and ongoing mentorship from trained facilitators and volunteers.

“Investing in a girl offers the highest possible return because when you lift up one girl, you impact her village and empower her community,” said Sonali Perera Bridges, founder of Shero’s Rise. “Partnering with Mount Saint Mary’s expands our reach and mission to impact even more girls in need through our proven developmental programs.”

The first session on March 26 will focus on self-esteem with subsequent Saturday sessions that will explore themes of self-respect, empathy, self-reliance, self-confidence, and courage and conclude on August 20 with a program to recognize each Shero for her accomplishments.

For more information about the program and speakers, visit www.sherosrise.org.

##

For media inquiries:

Natalie Terceman, 818.254.9453, info@sherosrise.org

About Shero’s Rise

Shero’s Rise started in October 2020 by founder Sonali Perera Bridges, an alumna of Mount Saint Mary’s University. Shero’s Rise is a ground-breaking and transformative program that builds a girl’s social-emotional capital, creating a smooth road to self-actualization. The mission is to empower girls in underserved communities through educational programming and meaningful mentorship to activate their inner strengths and guide their journey of internal self-discovery. The nonprofit is grounded in research on child and adolescent development, fueled by the power of storytelling, and fortified by relationship building that combine to Ignite The Force Within each girl, allowing her to become her own Shero. sherosrise.org

About Mount Saint Mary’s University

Mount Saint Mary’s University is the only women’s university in Los Angeles and one of the most diverse in the nation. The University is known nationally for its research on gender equality, its innovative health and science programs, and its commitment to community service. As a leading liberal arts institution, Mount Saint Mary’s provides year-round, flexible, and online programs at the undergraduate and graduate level. Weekend, evening, and graduate programs are offered to both women and men. For more information, please visit, msmu.edu