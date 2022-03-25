Corum Client Solvemate Acquired by Dixa

SEATTLE, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their Berlin-based client Solvemate, a leading AI-powered customer service automation platform, has been acquired by Danish-based Dixa to bolster their data-driven conversational customer service toolkit. Dixa is used by consumer-facing and digital-first brands to serve customers across multiple channels, touchpoints and experiences from a single screen including social media, chat, voice and messaging apps, enabling an outstanding experience for both customers and agents. With cross-channel prioritization features, powerful routing capabilities, and flexible integrations, Dixa helps brands across the globe deliver value-driven customer experiences at scale, all from a single platform. The transaction was managed by Corum’s chairman, Jon Scott.



Erik Pfannmöller, CEO & Co-founder from Solvemate, said, “Powered by smart conversational AI, Solvemate allows brands to create highly personalized chatbot conversations at scale, guiding customers to find answers when they need them. Reducing the number of common, repetitive requests handled by agents means that service teams can focus their expertise where it matters most: solving the more complex cases which require a human touch. By giving consumers faster solutions and taking away noise for agents, we share Dixa’s ambition to service a multi-experience world for delivering unparalleled customer service.”

Pfannmöller continued, “Having Corum involved in our M&A process from the start was extremely helpful. They helped us with market positioning and developing our go-to-market messages and made sure we were speaking to potential acquirers that needed to know Solvemate.” Jon Scott commented, “Working with Erik was a pleasure. He is now a serial entrepreneur. Solvemate marks the second company he has founded, scaled and sold. We wish he and his team the best as they become part of Dixa.”

Solvemate’s no-code customer service automation platform reduces the need for customer service agents to answer repetitive questions, so they have the time to focus their expertise on the requests that need a human touch. Trusted brands such as WeTransfer, On Running, CreditPlus, JustPark, eGym and musicMagpie rely on the Company’s smart conversational SaaS platform to reduce tickets and cut live chat waiting time while increasing customer satisfaction and delivering actionable customer insights.

