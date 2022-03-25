CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2023-03-31
BondsSWEDISH COVERED BOND: 145. SE0012481349. 2024-06-12

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 580, SE0013101722, 2025-12-17

SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 195, SE0013546066, 2025-06-18

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 520, SE0014694659, 2027-09-15

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5536, SE0013358439, 2026-09-16

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01

 
Bid date2023-03-31
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)145: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

580: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

195: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

2312: 100 mln SEK +/-50 mln SEK

520: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

5536: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

1588: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)145: 200 mln SEK per bid

580: 200 mln SEK per bid

195: 200 mln SEK per bid

2312: 100 mln SEK per bid

520: 200 mln SEK per bid

5536: 500 mln SEK per bid

1588: 600 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNot later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2023-04-04
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

