Qlik Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms for Twelfth Consecutive Year

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced it is positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms*. This recognition marks the twelfth straight year of Qlik’s position in the Leaders quadrant. A complimentary copy of the full report is available for download here.



“Qlik is delivering the innovation customers need to achieve a state of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes activate data in real-time to inform every business decision,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “We believe that our cloud-first analytics platform, reinforced by our twelfth time recognition as a Leader from Gartner and best-in-class customer retention, gives customers incredible confidence that they can unlock the full potential of their data with Qlik.”

Qlik offers the industry’s only end-to-end multi-cloud platform built for Active Intelligence™. The platform uniquely manages all stages of an organization’s analytics data pipeline to deliver the full experience of transforming raw data into informed action. Qlik Active Intelligence Platform® capabilities grew significantly in 2021, including:

Introduction of Qlik Forts™ a new hybrid cloud service that securely extends the analytics capabilities of Qlik Cloud ® to wherever data needs to reside. Whether data is located on-premises, in a virtual private cloud or a public cloud, Qlik Forts eliminates the need to move previously siloed local data for cloud analytics, ensuring the cost savings and performance benefits of SaaS while meeting every governance, jurisdiction or policy requirement.

to wherever data needs to reside. Whether data is located on-premises, in a virtual private cloud or a public cloud, Qlik Forts eliminates the need to move previously siloed local data for cloud analytics, ensuring the cost savings and performance benefits of SaaS while meeting every governance, jurisdiction or policy requirement. Debut of Qlik Application Automation ® , a no-code solution designed to drive action from context-aware insights through streamlined and optimized workflows between SaaS applications, including Qlik Cloud. Through automated workflows, Qlik Application Automation can trigger alerts, invoke downstream processes, and enhance collaboration, all of which accelerate data’s time to value and make it more actionable.

, a no-code solution designed to drive action from context-aware insights through streamlined and optimized workflows between SaaS applications, including Qlik Cloud. Through automated workflows, Qlik Application Automation can trigger alerts, invoke downstream processes, and enhance collaboration, all of which accelerate data’s time to value and make it more actionable. Launch of Hybrid Data Delivery, the first in a planned series of Qlik Cloud Data Services. Hybrid Data Delivery automates the continuous replication of data in near real-time from on-premises data sources directly into Qlik Cloud, ensuring more relevant and timely data is always ready for consumption by Qlik Analytics.

Expansion of Qlik’s SaaS roadmap with two strategic acquisitions: Big Squid (rebranded as Qlik AutoML™) and NodeGraph (rebranded as Qlik Lineage Connectors). Qlik AutoML delivers the power of machine learning to analytics teams including key driver analysis, predictive analytics and ‘what if' decision planning, all backed with explainable AI. Qlik Lineage Connectors capabilities expand Qlik’s ability to provide the data fabric that customers need to fully understand the data flowing through their analytics data pipelines – from source through transformation to use, with unique field level lineage that shows exactly where important metrics and KPIs come from, driving the notion of “explainable BI” across multiple versions of the truth.

“We have seen a rapid growth in our business and need our organization to react effectively to demands so we continue to deliver high-quality customer satisfaction,” said J.M. Benedetto, Chief Data Officer of Leroy Merlin, Brazil. “We already saw great value in using Qlik in our core business. The self-service capabilities of Qlik’s cloud platform are a great fit for us to help spread data throughout the organization so our employees can collaborate on decision-making to continue to fuel our growth.”

