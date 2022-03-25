GreyOrange Expands Leadership Team With New Finance & Legal Appointments

ATLANTA, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , the fulfillment platform leader, today announced two additions to the leadership team in finance and legal. Varun Sareen, has been appointed Vice President, Finance and Brad Eastman has joined as Vice President, General Counsel, with both leaders serving in global roles.



In his new role, Varun will focus on accelerating the finance function and strengthening current operations in line with the company’s growth vision. Varun brings more than 20 years of experience in finance leadership, business transformation, CRM and people management with a successful track record of working in the global SaaS industry. Prior to joining GreyOrange, Varun worked at Cvent as part of the Executive Leadership team, overseeing finance and operations, and leading premier strategic initiatives around business transformation and financial systems implementation. Varun is a finance and accounting professional, and he graduated from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Brad joins GreyOrange with over 25 years of experience in corporate and legal affairs. He will serve as a strategic and legal advisor for the company, overseeing all legal and compliance matters. Brad served as senior legal counsel across multiple brands and industries, with companies like RigNet, Schlumberger Limited, Input/Output, Inc. and Quanta Services. His in-depth experience leading corporate governance for fast-growing tech companies will support GreyOrange’s current hyper-growth and scaling. Brad is an alumnus of Harvard School of Law, graduating with honors.

“Both Brad and Varun have stellar records and expertise in their respective fields, and we welcome them onboard. Varun’s strategic and financial acumen, as well as his in-depth understanding of the SaaS space, makes him ideal to lead and integrate finance and business planning going forward. His experience in talent management will also help create new opportunities internally and build employee strength in the company’s finance function,” said Samay Kohli, Co-Founder and CEO, GreyOrange.

On Brad’s appointment Samay added, “For a company that is rapidly expanding globally, Brad brings invaluable expertise in GreyOrange’s compliance and governance. He is a proven leader, with an experience of partnering with global teams and achieving results that will be beneficial for the company. We look forward to working with Brad, while focusing on operating at the highest standards of corporate governance.”

“I am thrilled to be a part of the GreyOrange team and look forward to devising and executing a robust financial strategy in consonance with the company’s global vision,” said Varun Sareen. He added, “GreyOrange’s success, and tremendous growth is commendable. This is a passionate and inspiring organization, that is solving business complexities, driving change, and influencing tech trends today. In my new role, I aspire to work towards and capitalize on new opportunities and enhance the company’s stakeholder value proposition.”

On his appointment at GreyOrange, Brad Eastman added, “GreyOrange is on a transformational journey and scaling across the world. I look forward to working with the leadership team to accomplish the company’s business goals and advance its vision to lead the modern fulfillment era and solving tough engineering challenges for supply chains.”

GreyOrange partners with companies all over the world to drive business solutions that support scale and growth. GreyOrange continues to be one of the leading names in the fulfillment space, offering technology that’s essential for companies to achieve high-yield omnichannel fulfillment. As an industry-first innovation, GreyOrange recently launched gStore , a new mobile app for tech-enabled personalized store experiences while using in-store inventory to fulfill online orders.



About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is the leading omnichannel fulfillment platform that gives companies choice, flexibility and resilience in driving digital supply chain transformations. The GreyOrange platform gets the right product to the right person at the right time. GreyOrange gives organizations a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and getting to market faster while also creating better experiences for customers and employees. The company is headquartered in Atlanta with offices across EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

