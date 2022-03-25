ICG : Director Declaration

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

25 March 2022

Director Declaration

In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company announces that Andrew Sykes, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a director of BBGI Global Infrastructure SA. Subject to shareholder approval, the appointment will take effect from 29 April.

Contacts

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344