ICG : Director Declaration

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)
25 March 2022
Director Declaration
In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Company announces that Andrew Sykes, Chairman of the Company, has been appointed as a director of BBGI Global Infrastructure SA. Subject to shareholder approval, the appointment will take effect from 29 April.
