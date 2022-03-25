RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Diana Hardy, Audit Partner, as Triad Business Journal’s 40 Under 40

Greensboro, N.C., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased to announce that Audit Partner Diana Hardy, CPA, CFE has been named to the Triad Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list for 2022.

Hardy, CPA, CFE has over 12 years of experience in the auditing and accounting fields and was named Audit Partner of the firm in 2020. In her role as audit partner at RH CPAs, Hardy leads the firm’s attestation practice and manages the firm’s operations. She is also the incoming Chair of the North Carolina Captive Insurance Association, effective May 2, 2022, and a board member for Goodwill Industries of the Triad. Hardy is also a member of the Central Carolina Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

The Triad Business Journal features local business news about Greensboro and Winston-Salem, N.C. Their annual 40 Under 40 list honors the brightest, most promising young businesspeople under the age of 40 in the Triad.

“RH CPAs is thrilled to announce Diana Hardy’s selection to the Triad Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “Diana is an exceptionally talented audit, tax and accounting professional, and we are proud to see her achievements recognized.”

“Much of the growth of our firm can be attributed to Diana,” continued Rives. “Diana’s career advancement is promulgated by an intense desire to lead and grow teams of people, and as such she has earned the respect and trust of a wide gamut of insurance professionals. She epitomizes RH’s core values: being dependable, responsive, personable, team players with a ‘can-do’ attitude who thrive on being different.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

