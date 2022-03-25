Supply and Confidence Agreement is good news for workers, says Canada’s leading union

English French

OTTAWA, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW Canada) commends the federal New Democratic Party (NDP) and the Government of Canada for working together on a historic Supply and Confidence Agreement that makes significant progress on issues that are important to working Canadians.



The results of the last election demonstrated that Canadians expect political parties to work together. UFCW Canada is pleased to see the NDP using their leverage in a minority Parliament, and we are encouraged by the government’s willingness to work with the New Democrats to address important issues. This is exactly how minority governments are supposed to work.

“Everyday Canadians and working people have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they can’t wait any longer for the federal government to act on improving our public health care, supporting workers, addressing the cost of living, and so much more,” says UFCW Canada National President Paul Meinema. “This agreement demonstrates how Parliament should work by producing results for people, rather than politicians.”

The Supply and Confidence Agreement promises action on issues that UFCW Canada and the labour movement have been championing for years, including pharmacare, dental care, a Just Transition to a Green Economy, real Indigenous Reconciliation, and anti-scab legislation.

“UFCW Canada looks forward to working with the government and the NDP to ensure that this progressive policy agenda is implemented,” Meinema adds.

As the country’s leading union, UFCW Canada represents more than 250,000 union members working in food retail and processing, transportation, health care, logistics, warehousing, agriculture, hospitality, manufacturing, and the security and professional sectors. UFCW believes that political action is essential to achieving a better life for workers and their families. To learn more about our union’s efforts in this area, visit UFCW Canada’s Political Action website.

