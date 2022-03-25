Kojamo plc Stock Exchange Release 25 March 2022, at 6:00 p.m. EET

Kojamo plc’s issue of EUR 300 million green bond successfully priced under its EMTN programme

Kojamo plc has successfully priced the issue of EUR 300 million senior unsecured green notes (the “Notes”) under its EMTN programme. The maturity of the euro-denominated Notes is 4 years, and the maturity date is 31 March 2026. The Notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 2.000 per cent. This is the second green bond issued by the company.

The Notes are issued under Kojamo plc’s EUR 2,500,000,000 EMTN programme Base Prospectus dated 16 March 2022. Kojamo plc will apply for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin and listing on the official list. The EMTN programme has been rated Baa2 by Moody’s, reflecting Kojamo’s long term issuer rating of Baa2 with stable outlook.

The proceeds of the issuance of the Notes will be used by Kojamo plc to finance or refinance green projects in accordance with the company’s Green Finance Framework (the “Framework”). The Framework links the company’s sustainability targets and climate actions with the company’s investments and their financing. The Framework will be applied to the company’s investments that promote the transition towards sustainable and low-carbon economy, focusing on energy efficient buildings and improving their energy efficiency, as well as to projects increasing the production of renewable energy, promoting clean transportation or improving waste management. The Framework is available on the company’s website at https://kojamo.fi/en/investors/financial-information/financing-and-bonds/green-financing/ .

Danske Bank A/S, Deutsche Bank AG, OP Corporate Bank plc and Swedbank AB (publ) are acting as joint lead managers.

Kojamo is Finland’s largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/

