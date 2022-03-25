Octopus AIM VCT plc

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

25 March 2022

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of Octopus AIM VCT plc and Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Companies") announce that a Supplementary Prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Offers for Subscription to raise up to £30 million, in aggregate, with an over-allotment facility of up to £10 million, in aggregate (the “Offers”), in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years has been published today.

The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc's annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 November 2021, certain information from which is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus and the publication by the Companies of their net asset values as at 21 March 2022.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus will also be available from the Companies' website:

http://www.octopusinvestments.com

