Akyllers: The Brand Taking Over the Metaverse

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Akyllers is the newest craze to be hitting the NFT space right now, and is sure to give all other NFT projects in the space a run for their Ethereum.

Akyllers is a collection of 4,444 unique NFTs, stored as ERC-1155 on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on ipfs. It was created by Akalabs, inc., a us-based studio, in collaboration with Lariça.eth, [Larissa Chaoul], a reputable international painter, and Rami_Alameh [Rami Alame], founder of Lexyom, inc., a 500 startup company.

In line with the tradition of some NFTs being rare and valuable pieces of collectible art, with more than 600+ hand-drawn traits, each Akyllers NFT is just that. Each token is unique, & doubles as a holder's access to planet Akylla, the brand that Akyllers are building, and the utilities that will follow, culminating in the very first play-to-learn-to-earn game on the metaverse! Holders will hold ip rights & commercial use of their avatars, ever increasing the value of this revolutionary collection.

But no brand is ever complete without a good backstory. So what's the narrative behind the Akyllers exactly?

Akyllers are a sub-race of humans, a race of warriors like no other, with limitless powers & potential, and near-death experiences only make them stronger! Their race split from ours in 2050, when earth becomes radioactive after it is hit by a meteor.

Most of the humans on Earth die, and due to a rare genetic shielding mechanism, only the lowest IQs survive. Akyllers are 4,444 unique hand-drawn avatars representing the survivors of this extinction-level event, that will jump on a spaceship and roam in space until they eventually land on, and colonize, planet Akylla. Civilization was rebuilt & evolution and advancement reach the same one humans had reached in the 1980s.

Lord medlar, the self-proclaimed ruler of Akylla, takes one thing with him from Earth: the passion to build brands, although his earthly profession remains unknown to all thus far…

In short, Akyllers, spearheaded by Rami Alame, seem to be building quite the brand for themselves, and are looking more and more like an NFT blue chip that isn't to be missed. Check and follow their socials below, and join their discord for all the latest news and announcements.

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/hkfMS4PCQk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/akyllers?s=11

Instagram: https://instagram.com/the_akyllers?utm_medium=copy_link

Website: https://akyllers.com

Related Images











Image 1: Akyllers









