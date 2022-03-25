BNP Paribas Group: Release of the English version of the Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report 2021

Paris, March 25th, 2022

RELEASE OF THE ENGLISH VERSION OF THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

BNP Paribas informs the public that the English version of the Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report 2021 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 25 March 2022 and that it is listed D.22-0156.

It includes:

The annual financial report,

The Corporate Governance Report,

Information on the fees of statutory auditors.

This document is available in English on the BNP Paribas website ( https://invest.bnpparibas.com/e n /registration-documents-annual-financial-reports ) and on the AMF website.

Attachment